Meghan Markle's Career Goals Are Causing Tension With Prince Harry
Meghan Markle is building her own empire, but relationship experts wonder how her goals align with Prince Harry's. The former actress signed to WME in April, and as she works alongside the mega-agency to curate her image, the Duke of Sussex will prioritize his humanitarian efforts.
An anonymous source close to the Sussexes claimed the pair is moving in a different direction professionally.
“There’s very much a feeling that Harry wants to concentrate on charity work and his family, while Meghan is much more concentrated on moving her brand forward,” the source told an outlet.
Despite the curiosity surrounding their work, relationship expert Louella Alderson believes the lovebirds became a powerful force in Hollywood.
“Harry and Meghan make a lucrative team, and their joint ventures have the potential to continue bringing in substantial income for their family," Alderson told a publication.
“While they have their individual endeavors, their partnership has proven to be beneficial for both of them professionally too,” she added.
Due to the Sussexes' star power and having small kids, Alderson predicted that if the parents decided to part ways, they would keep the details private.
“For starters, the media attention surrounding the end of their relationship would be difficult to deal with and they have their children to look out for,” she said.
“It’s common for celebrities to maintain a united front in the public eye … they may choose to present themselves as a strong and happy couple, even if they’ve actually been living separate lives for years," the businesswoman continued.
Meghan and Harry are polarizing figures, and the duo would want to avoid making headlines based on their body language, behavior and lack of joint outings.
“This is typically to avoid the inevitable media attention and speculation and to protect their image and brand,” the So-Syncd cofounder shared. “Harry and Meghan are constantly under scrutiny, with every move being analyzed and interpreted. It could simply be a matter of them needing some time for themselves.”
Dating coach Kate Mansfield pointed out the unique aspects of the Sussexes' union.
“They have the additional royal family complications and duties,” Mansfield explained. “The pressure to stay together as a family unit is far greater than it is for other couples.”
“We only have to look at Charles and Camilla to know that for sure, royals can indulge in secret affairs, even over a long period,” she continued.
Although Mansfield discussed the potential stressors in the Sussex household, she reiterated that she doesn't think the pair will break up.
“However, I personally don’t see Harry and Meghan being anywhere close to an ‘unofficial’ split,” she said. “It could be that they are smart, and see the value in making sure that they have a healthy relationship, which included space and independence, as well as family time.”
Royal biographer Katie Nicholl shut down the ongoing divorce allegations surrounding the Sussexes.
"My experience with Harry and Meghan -- whenever I've been with them as a couple, who are very, very close — [have] a sort of spark between them that always struck me as being very authentic," Nicholl told a news program. "However, there have been rumors circulating in recent months that the fallout from Spare, which is pretty epic for Prince Harry who had Britain really turned against him, his home country; he's really not welcomed here."
"[The book has] left a bad taste in people's mouths. It's further alienated him from his friends and his family and I think, inevitably, that has put a strain on them," she noted. "There is no evidence [of a split]. They're presenting a very united front."
Insiders spoke to Woman Magazine.
Alderson and Mansfield spoke to The Mirror.
Nicholl spoke to Entertainment Tonight.