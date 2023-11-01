Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Spotted Trick-or-Treating With Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in California
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed celebrating Halloween with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as the foursome sported dark colors and accessorized with bright orange Halloween-themed baskets.
A Twitter account uploaded an image of the Sussexes celebrating the popular holiday, and users couldn't get enough of the moment.
"I love that the kids are growing up doing all the normal American kid/family things. That would have been impossible in the U.K.," someone wrote.
"Archie gonna be tall like daddy," another added. "He is almost past Harry's waist."
In the docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex mentioned that he was excited to raise his little ones outside of the palace gates.
"The highlight for me is sticking [my son, Archie] on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides, which is something I was never able to do when I was young,” the prince claimed. "I can seat him on the back, and he’s got his arms out, and he’s like, 'Whoa.'"
Aside from creating their new life in the U.S., the Sussexes are building careers in the entertainment and non-profit worlds.
Recently, the couple traveled to New York City for the Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit in the hopes of advocating against cyberbullying.
"The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age brought together parents who have experienced tragic loss, connected to their child’s social media use, for a discussion on building community and creating a safer online world for young people," an official Archewell statement read.
During their Tuesday, October 10, gathering, the duo mentioned how raising Lilibet and Archie influenced their philanthropy.
“I think for us, for myself and my wife, with kids growing up in a digital age, the priority here is to again turn pain into purpose and provide as much support as well as a spotlight and a platform for these parents to come together, to heal, to grieve and to also collectively focus on solutions so that no other family anywhere has to go through what they’ve been through,” Harry told attendees.
For her part, Meghan admitted to being anxious about her youngsters using the internet.
"Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life — outside, of course, being a wife to this one," the Suits star admitted. "But I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn't in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened at how it's continuing to change and this will be in front of us."