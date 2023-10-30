Meghan Markle's Instagram Return Won't Happen 'Anytime Soon' Despite Securing an Account

The commentator told listeners that the Suits star isn't in a rush to share snapshots of her life with the world.

"My understanding is that this account was set up for her in case she wanted to go back to that world," Nash said. "As you know, she was hugely successful on Instagram with her The Tig account — and it is something she did really well and we learned so much about her when she first came on the scene because of her Insta account."