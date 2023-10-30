Meghan Markle's Instagram Return Won't Happen 'Anytime Soon' Despite Securing an Account
Is Meghan Markle making her return to Instagram? The Duchess of Sussex's anticipated first post on the account @meghan might require fans to be patient.
Royal expert Emily Nash discussed the duchess' digital footprint on the "A Right Royal Podcast" and what is next for her.
The commentator told listeners that the Suits star isn't in a rush to share snapshots of her life with the world.
"My understanding is that this account was set up for her in case she wanted to go back to that world," Nash said. "As you know, she was hugely successful on Instagram with her The Tig account — and it is something she did really well and we learned so much about her when she first came on the scene because of her Insta account."
Nash speculated that Meghan has the ability to share things with the 127,000 followers she has on the app, but she will do it on her own terms.
“I don’t think it is something she is planning on anytime soon,” Nash said. “It’s nice that she’s got the option and she already has a huge audience if she did decide to pop up. But I guess it is a contingency — and also, I guess, as a famous person, you have to grab these handles while you can.”
Although she has yet to post anything on Instagram, it's been reported that she could earn up to $1 million for sponsored content.
Public relations expert Mayah Riaz predicted the actress will eventually relaunch her platform but will keep her little ones off of her feed.
“We can expect Meghan’s Instagram account to include glimpses into her family life as well as work projects,” Riaz said. “I don’t think we will see a lot of photos of [Prince] Archie and [Princess] Lilibet. They may include snaps with their face hidden.”
Meghan gave up her personal websites after she got engaged to Prince Harry, but she continues to advocate for safe internet use, which is why Meghan and Harry hosted an event in New York for World Mental Health Day to educate a small group of attendees on cyberbullying.
"The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age brought together parents who have experienced tragic loss, connected to their child’s social media use, for a discussion on building community and creating a safer online world for young people," the Archewell Foundation said in a statement.
During their forum, Meghan admitted to being anxious about about her kids going online.
"Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life — outside, of course, being a wife to this one," she told the crowd. "But I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn't in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened at how it's continuing to change and this will be in front of us."
