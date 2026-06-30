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Queen Latifah Covers up at 2026 BET Awards as She Hides Drastic Weight-Loss Transformation: Photos

Split photo of Queen Latifah
Source: MEGA

Queen Latifah covered herself up from neck to toes in a vibrant black outfit at the 2026 BET Awards to hide her drastic weight loss transformation.

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June 30 2026, Published 1:27 a.m. ET

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Queen Latifah turned heads at the 2026 BET Awards red carpet in a bold black number.

The 56-year-old actress wore a look from Killian Kerner's fall 2026 ready-to-wear collection, per Women's Wear Daily.

Her eye-catching ensemble featured a sleek black floor-length dress, paired with a structured, full-sleeved jacket that accentuated her silhouette.

The ensemble highlighted her post-weight-loss transformation body, which she has been seen rocking at events and outings over the past few months.

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Queen Latifah Stunned at the 2026 BET Awards Red Carpet

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Image of Queen Latifah wore a voluminous black bubble-textured full-sleeved jacket at the 2026 BET Awards red carpet.
Source: MEGA

Queen Latifah wore a voluminous black bubble-textured full-sleeved jacket at the 2026 BET Awards red carpet.

The Living Single star chose to flaunt textural genius at the 2026 BET Awards red carpet rather than go for a more conventional look, which has been quite the motto of her entire career and life so far.

Her black jacket was crafted with a bubble-textured fabric that showcased intricate detailing throughout. It was cinched at the waist, giving the appearance of a faux belt.

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Image of Queen Latifah's Killian Kerner outfit at the 2026 BET Awards became the talk of the town as she hid her post-weight loss body.
Source: MEGA

Queen Latifah's Killian Kerner outfit at the 2026 BET Awards became the talk of the town as she hid her post-weight loss body.

The most noticeable feature was the sheer volume of the billowy jacket, which covered her from neck to waist, with only her hands visible through the bulging sleeves.

The jacket gave the rap icon a cozy, bundled-up look, which she paired with red lips and dangling diamond earrings.

Queen Latifah wore her golden-blonde hair in a chic braided updo that framed her face, accentuating her jawline and showing off her leaner features.

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Queen Latifah's Weight Loss Journey is an Inspiration to Many

Image of Queen Latifah's eyecatching 2026 BET Awards red carpet ensemble was a piece from Killian Kerner's fall 2026 ready-to-wear collection.
Source: MEGA

Queen Latifah's eyecatching 2026 BET Awards red carpet ensemble was a piece from Killian Kerner's fall 2026 ready-to-wear collection.

Although the Beauty Shop star chose to cover up her physique at the 2026 BET Awards, her weight loss journey has made headlines since she was spotted with a noticeably slimmer figure.

The actress has spoken in the past about body image issues, which stemmed from being asked to lose weight repeatedly for her roles.

"Why are you telling us this? We look like real people. We look like real women. We all look different. And those are the kind of things that come to you that can chip away at your self-esteem," she recalled in an interview with Essence in 2021.

Image of Queen Latifah has previously opened up about having body image issues early on in her career.
Source: MEGA

Queen Latifah has previously opened up about having body image issues early on in her career.

This has been a major reason behind the rapper refusing to shrink herself to fit into Hollywood's narrow beauty standards and championing bodies of every size.

She has also advocated for obesity campaigns to break the stigma that comes with living with the disease and the impact it can have on patients' mental health, as well as heart issues and general well-being.

This was why she chose to approach her weight loss journey by focusing on healthy habits and nutritious diets, and trying to better her overall fitness and health rather than falling into the industry's crash diets and unhealthy weight-loss regimes.

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