Imprisoned R. Kelly Asks Supreme Court to Overturn 2022 Convictions of Child Pornography and Engaging in S-- With a Minor

The disgraced rapper's lawyer Jennifer Bonjean confirmed on Tuesday, July 30, that her client submitted paperwork asking a judge to grant a writ of certiorari, claiming the federal crimes he was convicted of — including engaging in s-- with a minor and child pornography — occurred decades ago and exceed the statute of limitations, according to a report published by a news publication.

The 2003 PROTECT Act notably ensures no statute of limitations exists in the case of a crime against a child, however, Kelly's attorney argued since her client's actions took place in the 1990s, the law should not apply to the charges made against him as it didn't exist until years later and Congress never put a clause in place for the act to include previous crimes.

It could take months for the Supreme Court to come to a final decision regarding the imprisoned rapper's appeal.