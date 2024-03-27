R. Kelly Prosecutor Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyers Should Be 'Very Concerned' Amid Trafficking Investigation
R. Kelly was found guilty on eight counts of trafficking and one count of racketeering in 2022 and was subsequently sentenced to 30 years behind bars.
Now, Nadia Shihata, who served as one of the prosecutors in the high-profile case, weighed in on Homeland Security's ongoing human trafficking investigation into Sean "Diddy" Combs and the news that authorities are reportedly "modeling" it after the investigation into "Trapped in the Closet" artist.
"Obviously, taking an overt step and investigation of searching two homes means the investigation is well underway here," Shihata said during a recent sit-down with Ashleigh Banfield.
"They've clearly have probable cause to believe a federal crime has been committed and that evidence of that crime or multiple crimes would be found in the two locations that they searched," she continued. "And if I'm P Diddy ... or his lawyers, I'd be very concerned at this point."
Homeland Security raided the record producer's L.A. and Miami homes on Monday, March 25, after the rapper was hit with several rape allegations. His ex Casandra "Cassie" Ventura alleged that he'd sexually assaulted physically abused her throughout their relationship.
A woman only known publicly as Jane Doe also accused Diddy of gang-raping her with former Bad Boy president Harve Pierre and a third man in Manhattan when she was 17 years old.
Banfield pointed out that one of the main issues in the case is that even if the women involved signed nondisclosure agreements, "when the feds come knocking, NDAs mean nothing."
"Is that what you found in the prosecution of R. Kelly, all of these lawsuits and these accusers, or people who may have been covered by NDAs, the floodgates were open, and they could tell you everything, aka is that possibly happening here?" she asked.
"That may well be happening here," Shihata replied. "An NDA, that when push comes to shove, is not going to trump a grand jury subpoena or a federal agent or prosecutor asking you questions, but I wouldn't say that they are, that they have no effect."
"NDAs can make people very reluctant and hesitant to speak to law enforcement," she added. "So, if it's someone that law enforcement is not already aware of, they may be wary to, you know, themselves contact law enforcement to provide information. And, so they can still deter people in that sense."
Combs' lawyer Aaron Dyer released a statement on Tuesday, March 26, that claimed the raids were a "gross overuse of military-level force."
"This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," Dyer noted at the time. "There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."
Shihata spoke with Banfield on NewsNation about Combs' case.