Rachael Ray's Health Woes Revealed After Star's Slurred Words Sparked Concern
Rachael Ray shared more details about her health after she appeared to slur her words during a cooking video in September.
“I’m a homemaker. I love chores. I love being in the kitchen,” Ray, 56, said on the debut episode of her podcast, "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead." “I always work with my brain every day, I’m always writing something, but I really like chores.”
“I like what people consider physical work,” she continued. “I like making dinner, planning dinners, making lists. I love physical labor, helping carry in the wood. I’ve had a couple of bad falls in the last couple of weeks, so I haven’t been doing that in a while.”
As OK! previously reported, Ray shocked fans when she uploaded a video of herself cooking, but people were too focused on how she was saying her sentences.
In the Instagram clip from her Rachael Ray in Tuscany series, she made Tony Bennett's favorite dish while recalling the time the late singer came over for dinner and slipped on her kitchen floor.
“I love you but are you ok? I’m seriously concerned,” one person wrote to the TV star, while another said, "What the heck is wrong with her? Messy hair, slurring words….wow just wow."
Another fan added: "I’m not sure what is going on with her, but she doesn’t look well. I hope she is OK."
Some came to Ray's defense, pointing out that she's "aging like the rest of us."
"Wow ppl are mean! I honestly think she looks different bc she stopped wearing makeup! It's crazy how many ppl are affected by her literally just not wearing makeup!" one fan wrote, as an additional admirer added: "[The f---] is wrong with you hate-filled people? You’re all so perfect that going out of your way to insult other humans makes you feel worthy?! It’s truly pathetic. Thank you, Rachael for sharing your wonderful and personal experiences. My grandmother knew Tony Bennett and this warmed my heart. God bless. And your home in Tuscany is breathtaking! 🇮🇹 ❤️."
Ray didn't update fans on anything that was going on and proceeded to upload cooking videos.
Two days later, she shared a recipe, writing, "Break out the cast iron 🥘 it’s time to put a little pep in Wednesday night’s dinner step with a shrimp 🍤 and chorizo paella party 🎉."