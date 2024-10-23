Rachael Ray Admits She and Husband John Cusimano Get Into 'Huge Screaming Matches' All the Time': 'That's Healthy'
On the inaugural episode of her new podcast, “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead,” Rachael Ray candidly discussed the fiery dynamic she shares with her husband, John Cusimano.
“It’s very hard, especially for hot-tempered or creative or vociferous loud people to be able to just calm it down,” she shared with guest Jenny Mollen. “John and I don’t calm it down ever. We have huge screaming matches all the time, but I think that’s healthy. I really do. And I don’t trust people that are too quiet."
The celebrity chef elaborated on her preference for open communication, stating, “Too quiet freaks me out. I prefer that you tell me what you think when you think it and let’s just get it all out there.”
Mollen, who is married to actor Jason Biggs for 16 years, asked about how they resolve their issues.
“I don’t know that we ever apologize to each other. Eventually, I pat him on his a-- or he kisses me on the head, and that’s just sort of it. That’s the apology. It’s just sort of understood. ‘I still like your a--.’ ‘I still like your head.’ It’s kind of in that zone," she explained.
Ray, who tied the knot with Cusimano in 2005, also reflected on their initial meeting.
“When we met, he had no idea what I did, and I thought he was gay,” Ray recalled. “He told me what he had made for dinner the night before, and it was so impressive… There’s no way a straight guy knows what tilapia is, or he was trying to spice it up with some homemade tomatillo salsa.”
Ray even thought of setting him up with a friend, only to learn he wasn't interested.
“I said, ‘He’s a great guy’ and I started to describe him, and he said, ‘I’m not gay,’” she said, laughing. “And I’m like ‘Check, please!’”
The duo first crossed paths at a birthday party in 2001.
As Cusimano recalled in an interview on The Rachael Ray Show website in 2020: “This person was a tall person, and she invited all of her ex-boyfriends and people she knew — and they were all tall. And as you can see, we're not all that tall. So I like to say we saw each other among a sea of knees.”
“Smartest thing I ever did was marry an entertainment lawyer — saved me a bundle,” Ray quipped in the same interview.