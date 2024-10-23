or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > rachael ray
OK LogoCOUPLES

Rachael Ray Admits She and Husband John Cusimano Get Into 'Huge Screaming Matches' All the Time': 'That's Healthy'

rachael ray screaming matches husband john cusimano
Source: MEGA

Rachel Ray admitted she and husband John Cusimano get into 'huge screaming matches' all the time.

By:

Oct. 23 2024, Published 9:54 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

On the inaugural episode of her new podcast, “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead,” Rachael Ray candidly discussed the fiery dynamic she shares with her husband, John Cusimano.

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s very hard, especially for hot-tempered or creative or vociferous loud people to be able to just calm it down,” she shared with guest Jenny Mollen. “John and I don’t calm it down ever. We have huge screaming matches all the time, but I think that’s healthy. I really do. And I don’t trust people that are too quiet."

Article continues below advertisement
achael ray john cusimano love and conflict
Source: Rachael Ray/ Instagram

Rachael Ray's show '30 Minute Meals' made her a household name.

Article continues below advertisement

The celebrity chef elaborated on her preference for open communication, stating, “Too quiet freaks me out. I prefer that you tell me what you think when you think it and let’s just get it all out there.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Rachael Ray/ Instagram

Rachael Ray launched her podcast show entitled 'I'll Sleep When I'm Dead.'

Article continues below advertisement

Mollen, who is married to actor Jason Biggs for 16 years, asked about how they resolve their issues.

“I don’t know that we ever apologize to each other. Eventually, I pat him on his a-- or he kisses me on the head, and that’s just sort of it. That’s the apology. It’s just sort of understood. ‘I still like your a--.’ ‘I still like your head.’ It’s kind of in that zone," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement
rachael ray john cusimano marriage dynamics
Source: MEGA

The celebrity chef and her husband, John Cusimano, have been married for nearly 20 years.

MORE ON:
rachael ray

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ray, who tied the knot with Cusimano in 2005, also reflected on their initial meeting.

“When we met, he had no idea what I did, and I thought he was gay,” Ray recalled. “He told me what he had made for dinner the night before, and it was so impressive… There’s no way a straight guy knows what tilapia is, or he was trying to spice it up with some homemade tomatillo salsa.”

Article continues below advertisement
rachael ray admits healthy arguments husband
Source: MEGA

The duo first met at a birthday party in 2001 and tied the knot at Castello di Velona in Tuscany four years later.

Article continues below advertisement

Ray even thought of setting him up with a friend, only to learn he wasn't interested.

“I said, ‘He’s a great guy’ and I started to describe him, and he said, ‘I’m not gay,’” she said, laughing. “And I’m like ‘Check, please!’”

Article continues below advertisement
rachael ray podcast honest marriage talk
Source: MEGA

The couple decided to not have kids.

Article continues below advertisement

The duo first crossed paths at a birthday party in 2001.

As Cusimano recalled in an interview on The Rachael Ray Show website in 2020: “This person was a tall person, and she invited all of her ex-boyfriends and people she knew — and they were all tall. And as you can see, we're not all that tall. So I like to say we saw each other among a sea of knees.”

“Smartest thing I ever did was marry an entertainment lawyer — saved me a bundle,” Ray quipped in the same interview.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.