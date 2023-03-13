Rachel Bilson Confesses She First Orgasmed From Sex At 38 Years Old: 'Isn't That Crazy?'

Bilson, who stayed private for most of her career, has been more vocal about sex, motherhood, mental health and more in her podcast.

"I'm 40 years old. Like, the things that my friends and I talk about shouldn't be taboo, you know?" the brunette beauty, who shares daughter Briar Rose with ex Hayden Christensen, said of why she started "Broad Ideas." "It should feel like a safe space to be open, because so many people go through similar things. And what's better than to have a support system, or feel like you're being heard and having a space to do so? And for me, it just felt like the timing was right. I think people are craving authenticity. We're coming through this pandemic and everything else. ... I've relied on my friends more than anything, and we just wanted to be able to talk freely."