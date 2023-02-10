'The O.C' Star Rachel Bilson Granted Restraining Order From Violent & Delusional Stalker Who Claims She's 'Pregnant With His Child'

In the legal docs, which were obtained by Radar, it was revealed the man, who lives in Georgia, drove from his home to see her in Los Angeles. He also "researched" and found her phone number, and The O.C. alum, 41, revealed several more details in her statement.

"There have been many incidents, messages on social media, letters but most alarmingly, there have been multiple attempts to visit, come into my home," Bilson told the court. "He refers to me as ‘baby’ and calls me his ‘future wife’ and indicates that he believes I am pregnant with his child. I have never met him and have absolutely no intention of doing so."