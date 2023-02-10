'The O.C' Star Rachel Bilson Granted Restraining Order From Violent & Delusional Stalker Who Claims She's 'Pregnant With His Child'
Actress Rachel Bilson was granted a three-year restraining order against an alleged stalker named Clyde.
Until February 9, 2026, the man must stay at least 100 yards away from the star and her 8-year-old daughter, Briar Rose, whose father is ex-husband Hayden Christensen. He also can not try to communicate with her in any way.
In the legal docs, which were obtained by Radar, it was revealed the man, who lives in Georgia, drove from his home to see her in Los Angeles. He also "researched" and found her phone number, and The O.C. alum, 41, revealed several more details in her statement.
"There have been many incidents, messages on social media, letters but most alarmingly, there have been multiple attempts to visit, come into my home," Bilson told the court. "He refers to me as ‘baby’ and calls me his ‘future wife’ and indicates that he believes I am pregnant with his child. I have never met him and have absolutely no intention of doing so."
Equally as frightening, the brunette beauty disclosed that in 2021, "he called many of my family members, left voicemails claiming to be my future husband, and introduced himself. This was very scary because he went thru the trouble to find out the names and contact information of many of my family members and actually reach out to them as well. I took this as a threat to me and to them."
Bilson said she once called police to her house when he showed up, "but he was not apprehended."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Nashville star added she's "extremely concerned that she will be the victim of physical violence based on his delusional conduct and recent history of violence and mental illness."
The mom-of-one was most recently spotted out in Atlanta, Ga., for the SCAD TVfest, where she promoted her new crime drama series, Accused.
Bilson stunned on the red carpet, rocking a beige matching suit, sheer black top and black pointed-toe heels.