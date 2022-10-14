Singer Rachel Levin Dishes On Her New Single 'My Way,' Inspiring Others With Her Music
Rachel Levin has been busy — she rose to fame as an influencer and entrepreneur with her successful beauty brand, RCLÓ Cosmetics — and she's now focusing on her singing career. The star's new single, "My Way," is officially out into the world, and she couldn't be more thrilled for people to hear the tune.
"I wanted to capture that moment when you realize it doesn’t matter what other people think about you. For me, it was a very specific moment in time that made me come to that realization, and I wanted to try to package that feeling into a song so hopefully other people can also come to their 'I don't care about what other people think' mentality!" the 27-year-old exclusively tells OK! of how it all came together. "It doesn’t feel real! It’s been three years in the making so I still can't comprehend that it’s finally released."
Though the makeup mogul has dipped her toes in many different industries, she knew from a young age that singing was something she wanted to pursue.
"When I was younger my dad knew he had to let me perform the karaoke version of a Hilary Duff song to get me to go to sleep — and if I didn’t perform, sleep would simply not take place!" she quips.
When writing, Levin reflects on "something that I'm currently going through or I’ll just hear someone say something and be like, 'Wow, that would be a good song idea,'" she shares. "I hope I can inspire people to just not base their self-worth on other people! I also hope I help people realize that when someone’s pushing their judgement on you — they’re just using you as a mirror to reflect their own insecurities. So, hopefully that realization inspires them to no longer care!"
One of the perks of being in the spotlight is that Levin gets to "follow wherever my creativity leads without feeling pressured from anyone else to do more or do less is the best part to me," she explains. "I find it difficult to force myself to focus on things that are outside my scope of passions at that time. So having that freedom is definitely a huge blessing."
But fame isn't always easy — something she knows all too well. "It’s strange to experience being told that 100 percent of the things I’m doing are wrong. For example, I’ll be excited that I made French toast for the first time, and then I’ll get hundreds of people saying that it looks terrible and I did it wrong. So just distancing myself from making every small experience I have into a big deal where I did everything badly is a difficult task. However, I love learning life lessons and at the end of the day I am learning to take a lot of things less seriously, which is good!" she says.
At the end of the day, the YouTuber loves falling back on her support system, a.k.a. her loyal followers, and she insists she's "not the type of person to put myself above anyone else or let my head get inflated for those types of things."
As for what's next, Levin is working with a new acting coach to "continue developing" her skills, but she's most excited to focus on her music for now. "Since the song JUST came out, I love music the most. I do think that it’ll wear off and fall back to me loving everything equally but right now, I’m in a constant adrenaline rush right now because of the song!" she exclaims. "I hope to continue pursuing music because that would be a dream come true! Overall, I hope to just continue following my gut and see where it takes me!"
Levin has big dreams going forward — and she's not stopping anytime soon.
"In my ideal situation, I’ll still be making music and would LOVE to have some songs feature in movies! I also hope to continue pursing my acting and land films. Of course, I'll continue with my beauty roots of RCLÓ Cosmetics and hope that thrives through distribution in retail stores. As you can see, I love to multitask," she says.