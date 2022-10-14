Singer Rachel Levin Dishes On Her New Single 'My Way,' Inspiring Others With Her Music

One of the perks of being in the spotlight is that Levin gets to "follow wherever my creativity leads without feeling pressured from anyone else to do more or do less is the best part to me," she explains. "I find it difficult to force myself to focus on things that are outside my scope of passions at that time. So having that freedom is definitely a huge blessing."

But fame isn't always easy — something she knows all too well. "It’s strange to experience being told that 100 percent of the things I’m doing are wrong. For example, I’ll be excited that I made French toast for the first time, and then I’ll get hundreds of people saying that it looks terrible and I did it wrong. So just distancing myself from making every small experience I have into a big deal where I did everything badly is a difficult task. However, I love learning life lessons and at the end of the day I am learning to take a lot of things less seriously, which is good!" she says.