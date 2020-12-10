Only five months after Taylor Swift released her eighth studio album, folklore, the songstress has done it again and announced she’ll be dropping another album called Evermore!

“I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore,” Swift, 30, tweeted on Thursday, November 10. “To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.”

I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore.

📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/xdej7AzJRW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

WAS TAYLOR SWIFT‘S NEW MUSIC VIDEO A JAB AT KANYE WEST?

“I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning,” she added.

The “cardigan” singer explained that she loved the escapism in the “imaginary/not imaginary tales” on folklore and “the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them.”

“And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around,” she said.

The new record will also feature collaborations with HAIM, Bon Iver and The National.

TAYLOR SWIFT SHAKES OFF ‘NICE GIRL’ PERSONA IN TRAILER FOR DOCUMENTARY ‘MISS AMERICANA’

Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something! pic.twitter.com/wATiVSTpuV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

The surprise album is in anticipation of Swift’s 31st birthday on December 13 because it’s her “lucky number” 13 backwards, which is “why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!”

Swift also shared the 15 song tracklist, as well as two bonus tracks set to appear on the record.

Swift’s fans were ecstatic about the surprise news. “Another album … Shut up and take my money,” one wrote. “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH,” another exclaimed. “WE SENSE A MASTERPIECE IS COMING,” a third person wrote.

This comes as Swift is in the middle of re-recording her first five albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation. While the re-records are not finished yet, the blonde beauty gave fans a sneak peek when she gave Ryan Reynolds permission to use “Love Story” in a new ad for Match — and then found a subtle way to throw shade at Scooter Braun.

TAYLOR SWIFT DELIVERS SCATHING SPEECH ABOUT SCOOTER BRAUN ON THE EVE OF HER 30TH BIRTHDAY

However, Swift is not letting her feud with Braun get her down, as a source told OK! in November that the Grammy winner is “going to do everything in her power to win this battle.”

“This bunch of old, white men have messed with the wrong woman. She has already started re-recording her catalog. Remember they only own the recordings, and once she is finished in the studio making the original songs sound even better, there will be no reason to ever play the old recordings,” the insider revealed.

Fans also have a “massive re-release event” to look forward to as Swift’s team is “going to put everything they have got behind this, making it the biggest launch event ever.”