Rachel Lindsay Says She's 'Trying to Have Fun' While Dating Amid Bryan Abasolo Divorce
Rachel Lindsay is moving on from Bryan Abasolo — just six months after the latter filed for divorce.
“My dating life right now is for fun. I would have to be swept off my feet to really be like, ‘Oh, he’s The One.’ I’m trying to have fun and have a roster,” the reality star, 39, shared on the Wednesday, July 3, episode of Scott Evans' YouTube series.
“I’m very open to dating. It’s weird because I am months out from the separation — we are past it. Now I’m in a place where I don’t necessarily want to get into the details of it, but I want to talk about the healing process, because it’s very real,” she continued. “And I’m in this weird space where I am still in my 30s, I am divorcing and I don’t have kids. [But] I want kids and I want to date.”
As for what the brunette beauty is looking in a partner, she said, “I do want you to be loyal, have a personality, adventurous, charming and maybe even a little corny. … I want them to be ambitious but also very understanding.”
She added, “My therapist said I have broken wing syndrome. I date guys that I see potential in. I see [that] they are a good person, but maybe they need a little guidance or a little help. Rather than dating the person who is already there.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Lindsay said the split definitely took a toll on her.
“I think I read this somewhere, I’m not sure, but by the time women decide they want a divorce, they’re done [and] I was done,” she noted. “Doesn’t mean it wasn’t hard or a re-adjustment.”
She added, “It’s still a struggle daily, but emotionally, I felt I was very sure this was what I wanted to do.”
The former flames met during Season 13 of The Bachelorette, where they got engaged during the finale. They got married in 2019 but separated in 2023.
The duo are in the middle of a heated divorce, as Abasolo, 44, is seeking spousal support. Lindsay replied to the petition, claiming he's "not in need" of financial support.
In a new filing, Abasolo said Lindsay "earned a very substantial income" during their four-year marriage and said he needs $16,275 per month. Abasolo, who is a chiropractor, claims his monthly income is $1,341, and after paying expenses, "there is nothing left."
After the couple moved to L.A. in 2021, his "net income was almost nothing," which Lindsay was aware of, leading her to "pay most of our living expenses until I could regularly contribute."