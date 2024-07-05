Rachel Lindsay Says She's 'Trying to Have Fun' While Dating Amid Bryan Abasolo Divorce

Rachel Lindsay is moving on from Bryan Abasolo — just six months after the latter filed for divorce.

“My dating life right now is for fun. I would have to be swept off my feet to really be like, ‘Oh, he’s The One.’ I’m trying to have fun and have a roster,” the reality star, 39, shared on the Wednesday, July 3, episode of Scott Evans' YouTube series.

“I’m very open to dating. It’s weird because I am months out from the separation — we are past it. Now I’m in a place where I don’t necessarily want to get into the details of it, but I want to talk about the healing process, because it’s very real,” she continued. “And I’m in this weird space where I am still in my 30s, I am divorcing and I don’t have kids. [But] I want kids and I want to date.”