Rachel Lindsay Declines to Reveal What Led to Her Split From Bryan Abasolo: 'Taking It Day by Day'
Just a few days after Bryan Abasolo filed for divorce from Rachel Lindsay, the latter is speaking out about how she's coping.
“I didn’t think I would get emotional,” the Bachelorette alum, 38, said during the Friday, January 5, podcast episode of "Higher Learning." “First off I just want to say thank you for people who reached out. I’m still trying to reply to people. You just never know how great your circle is until you see all the people that reach out and love you.”
“Obviously it’s a difficult time, if you’ve read the headlines, and you’re probably wondering why I would even work. But to be honest with you I need to distract myself from myself and the best way to do that is to do something that I love and I love 'Higher Learning,'" she continued.
However, the brunette beauty wouldn't give many details about what led to their split.
“I will eventually,” the TV personality said, “but now is not the time, just trying to take it day by day.”
As OK! previously reported, the two, who got married in 2019, took Bachelor Nation by surprise when it was revealed the pair were going their separate ways after four years of marriage. Shortly after the news broke, Abasolo took to Instagram to share a statement.
“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family. Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and star anew," he wrote.
“My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go,” he continued. “I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blog start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan."
Even Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti were tipped off about the divorce shocker.
"As I mentioned a few weeks ago, something weird was happening, and now it’s even weirder to me," Higgins shared the same day the duo split. "I kept getting these comments on Instagram on every picture I shared, or messages saying, ‘Hey, why don’t you start talking on the podcast about Bryan filing for divorce from Rachel?’ … I didn’t know that was a thing."
"Now this actually is happening. Bryan is filing for divorce. How do these people know?” the Bachelor alum asked. “For the last few weeks, were they just guessing and got really lucky? Or did they know something that nobody else knew?”
"I guess there’s been a bit of smoke around this couple for a while," Iaconetti replied. “This is obviously a huge huge deal. Very sad, of course. Very sucky. It’s not the way to start the new year off with Bachelor Nation."