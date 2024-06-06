The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Spills on 'Messy' Divorce From Bryan Abasolo, Reveals He Wouldn't Sign a Prenup
The Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay is spilling the tea on her "messy" divorce from Bryan Abasolo.
On the Thursday, June 6, episode of the “Hidden Gems with Natasha Parker” podcast, the reality star shockingly revealed that the pair didn't sign a prenup when they married in 2019.
"A lot of people are like, ‘You’re a lawyer. … Do you have a prenup?’ I don’t," confessed Lindsay, 39. "The reason I didn’t is because the place I’m in now … financially … is totally different than when I got married. We were more leveled, and I wasn’t in California."
However, the TV personality noted she did bring up the idea to Abasolo, 44, but he wasn't on board with it.
"I didn’t want it to be a bigger issue, so we didn’t have one," she continued. "Hindsight is 20/20. I would’ve done it."
"Everybody should have a prenup,” Lindsay declared. “I could have never predicted that in 2024 that I would be getting a divorce. You just never know what life is gonna throw at you or what’s going to happen.”
The topic came up during the discussion since the chiropractor is requesting spousal support in their split in addition to asking his estranged wife to cover his legal fees.
The attorney said her ex's filing made their break-up "unnecessarily messy," as beforehand, things were "amicable."
"We were having issues, but we were trying to work on it,” she noted.
To make matters worse, the former couple is still living in the same home — a situation Lindsay called "not easy."
"If you feel differently when they’re gone than when they’re there, then I am holding in anxiety," she explained. "That’s something that I’m working out in therapy. … It’s stressful."
The duo announced their split this past January after four years of marriage.
"Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and star anew," Abasolo stated. "My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go."
Neither of the reality stars have revealed exactly what led to their demise, though Lindsay said she'll share more details as time goes on.
"I will eventually, but now is not the time, just trying to take it day by day," she said on a January episode of the "Higher Learning" podcast.