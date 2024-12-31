Rachel Zegler Glows in Green Bikini as Actress Shuts Down Rumors She's Romantically 'Obsessed' With 'Romeo + Juliet' Costar Kit Connor: Photos
It looks like Snow White got her tan on in 2024!
Rachel Zegler, who is starring as the princess in Disney's live-action Snow White film in March, blessed fans with one last bikini photo for 2024 via Instagram on Sunday, December 29.
"Moments of joy and dreams coming true. Happy new year, all. Be good to each other," Zegler captioned the Instagram carousel of images, which featured a photo of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes actress posing in a flattering green swimsuit.
Zegler looked stunning in a scoop-neck bikini, as her wavy brunette hair fell around her face in front of a scenic beach background.
The 23-year-old additionally posed in front of a movie poster for Snow White — which hits theaters on March 21.
Zegler also shared two pictures of the West Side Story actress and her Romeo + Juliet costar Kit Connor, 20, prompting social media trolls to speculate about whether there is a romantic connection between the two.
"I think Rachel is so obsessed with Kit Connor in a romantic way not just a friend way," a hater snubbed of the Broadway stars, to which Zegler clapped back: "no! moving on."
While the troll's comment only received less than 200 likes, Zegler's response gained more than 3,000.
Several fans jumped in to defend Zegler — who has been dating her West Side Story and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes costar Josh Andrés Rivera, 29, since 2021.
The lovebirds met on the set of West Side Story in 2019, but didn't fully go public with their romance until Valentine's Day the following year. There have been no reports of a split between the two, though Zegler's two-year anniversary post for Rivera appeared to be deleted from her page.
"Omg thank you!!!!!!!! I’m so tired of people saying you and Kit like each other romantically you guys just have a really good friendship!!!" one of Zegler's followers exclaimed after the award-winning actress shut down speculation about her love life.
"I think its incredibly disrespectful and parasocial to speculate on Rachel's relationships, public or otherwise. Maybe reflect on that in the new year," a second supporter declared, as a third admirer snubbed: "Y'all are such weirdos for those kind of comments."
Zegler and Rivera appeared to still be going strong as of last month, with the brunette beauty commenting, "very very proud of you" beneath her boyfriend's post about his starring role as Aaron Hernandez in Season 1 of American Sports Story.
Rivera was also spotted by a fan in the crowd at one of Zegler's productions of Romeo + Juliet in October. That same month, he attended the Newport Beach Film Festival Honors Brunch, where he gushed: "Rachel just made her Broadway debut, which is really, really, exciting. I went to see the show a couple weeks ago and it’s incredible. Everybody go see it. It’s so good."