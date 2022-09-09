Bravo Babe! Ramona Singer's Most Memorable Thirst Traps: Photos
Ramona Singer is never one to be demure. The Real Housewives of New York alum's Instagram page is filled with nothing but shots of herself posing in bikinis while living it up on endless luxurious vacations.
From strutting her stuff on boats to having the time of her life at clubs in Ibiza, it's clear the Bravo star isn't afraid to show off her toned physique.
Singer may now have time for more getaways, as she has been having difficulties getting into the most exclusive parties in New York. As OK! exclusively reported, the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star has been begging for invites as of late, as getting the boot from the show has lowered her star power.
“Publicists in New York are adding the new cast members names to their invite list while removing Ramona and all the other fired ladies," the source dished. “PR is a cruel business.”
“Ramona is begging to still be invited to all the fabulous parties in New York and The Hamptons,” an insider close to Singer explained. “Although, knowing Ramona, if she’s not invited, she will just show up anyway.”
"No one wants a washed-up reality star at their event," the insider said of the uncomfortable situation. "They certainly don’t want a former ‘Real Housewife’ who was fired after making questionable comments about the show's first ever black cast member."
Scroll through the gallery to see Singer's most memorable social media snaps.
Singer lounged and kept the sun out of her eyes with a visor while donning a blue and white bikini.
The blonde beauty held onto a large golden bottle of champagne as she stunned in a blue leopard print one piece.
The reality star posed for a sultry snap on the rocks while clad in a neon cut out swimsuit.
The new real estate broker showed off her toned legs while cruising aboard a luxurious boat.
Singer never misses an opportunity to snap a picture for turtle time while rocking her favorite bathing suit.