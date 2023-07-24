Actor Randall Park Admits His Daughter Has No Interest in Going Into Showbiz: 'It's a Tough Life'

From appearing in Always Be My Maybe to starring in the ABC series Fresh Off the Boat, the California native has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry — something he still can't believe.

"I think it’s a combination of things. But also, what is 'success' really? For me, it’s having a great family and amazing friends and a really big yacht. I don’t have the yacht yet, but I do have the other stuff, which is enough for me. As far as career success, I attribute it to that same combination of faith, luck, and perseverance that got me here," he says as to how he preserved in the entertainment world.

"My only hope is that I can be myself, tell stories that I find interesting, stories from different perspectives, continue to have fun and work with great people, and in the process make the world a better place, end racism and solve climate change. I am confident that through this Amazon back to school campaign, I am achieving all those things," he adds.