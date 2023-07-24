Actor Randall Park Admits His Daughter Has No Interest in Going Into Showbiz: 'It's a Tough Life'
Randall Park isn't afraid to admit he didn't quite make it in show business until later in his career, which is why he's not pushing his daughter, Ruby Louise Park, 11, whom he shares with wife Jae Suh Park, to follow in his footsteps.
"Thankfully, she doesn’t seem to show any interest in that. It’s a tough life, and I don’t want her to suffer the way I did coming up. She’s way more into drawing, painting and making slime. Perhaps she’ll get into the slime industry — I hear there’s way less rejection in the slime industry," the comedian, 49, exclusively tells OK! while talking about starring in a new Amazon 2023 Back to School campaign.
In all seriousness, the actor absolutely adores being with his tot. "Every moment with my daughter is a special memory, because I’m an amazing dad! But seriously, there are so many special memories from the day she was born. That particular day was crazy. Seeing her come out of her mother was horrifying. But the moment I held her in my arms, I was in love," he hilariously recalls.
But apparently Ruby does not find her dad funny. "My daughter’s comedy sensibilities are way more refined," he quips.
From appearing in Always Be My Maybe to starring in the ABC series Fresh Off the Boat, the California native has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry — something he still can't believe.
"I think it’s a combination of things. But also, what is 'success' really? For me, it’s having a great family and amazing friends and a really big yacht. I don’t have the yacht yet, but I do have the other stuff, which is enough for me. As far as career success, I attribute it to that same combination of faith, luck, and perseverance that got me here," he says as to how he preserved in the entertainment world.
"My only hope is that I can be myself, tell stories that I find interesting, stories from different perspectives, continue to have fun and work with great people, and in the process make the world a better place, end racism and solve climate change. I am confident that through this Amazon back to school campaign, I am achieving all those things," he adds.
In the meantime, the dad-of-one is thrilled to be partnering with the e-commerce company, as he's an "avid Amazon shopper."
"I personally use it all the time. Probably way more than I should. I recently bought a weighted jump rope! Am I going to use it? Maybe!" he jokes. "Amazon’s back to school campaign this year takes a comedic spin on the whole back to school shopping experience, highlighting Amazon’s everyday low prices on all the things our kids need for school. And in times like these, or really during any time, who doesn’t want to save money?"
"But I definitely use Amazon for all of my daughter’s back to school needs, so the partnership made sense to me. I saw this campaign as an opportunity to share why I personally use Amazon for my daughter’s back to school shopping — to help parents like myself save time and money. I love how Amazon’s back to school shopping guide has everything from school supplies, to clothing, to the latest technology," he explains. "And with the money I save, I get to treat myself to something nice for once: like a massage, or a nice Lobster Roll, or a weighted jump rope!"
Prior to the school year, Randall and Ruby get to spend quality time together.
"Our family comes up with a shopping list early for everything Ruby will need for the school year, and we go through it all together, checking off items one by one. This frees up more time for us to spend together during the summer. Here’s some stuff from our list: Simple Modern backpack, snacktime essentials like the Ello Emma water bottle and Annie’s crackers, and cool tech like the Fire HD Kids tablet. With our busy schedules, we’re also getting organized using items like a dry erase calendar and Tile Mates to keep track of everyday essentials," he shares.