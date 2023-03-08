Raquel Leviss Accused Of Avoiding 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion After Filing Restraining Order Against Scheana Shay: 'This Chaotic Villain'

Vanderpump Rules fans are worried Raquel Leviss may be trying to get out of attending the highly-anticipated reunion.

Following news that the former beauty queen filed a restraining order against Scheana Shay after the two allegedly got into a physical altercation when Leviss came clean to the "Good As Gold" singer about her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval, Bravo viewers took notice of the court date listed on the legal document.