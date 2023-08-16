OK Magazine
Raquel Leviss and Bethenny Frankel Slammed by Bravo Fans for 'Deflecting' and 'Making Excuses' During Bombshell Interview About Tom Sandoval Affair

bethenny frankel raquel leviss pp
Source: Mega
By:

Aug. 16 2023, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

Bravo fans are not buying Raquel Leviss and Bethenny Frankel's latest antics.

After the disgraced Vanderpump Rules star sat down for a tell-all interview with The Real Housewives of New York City alum during the Wednesday, August 16, episode of her "Just B with Bethenny Frankel" podcast, social media users could not help but call the two out for the complete lack of self-awareness as Frankel seemingly helped Leviss paint a narrative as the victim after having a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval behind Ariana Madix's back.

bethenny frankel rawuel leviss credit bethennyfrankel instagram
Source: @bethennyfrankel/instagram

"Interesting how Bethenny talks about reality tv taking advantage but she does the same thing to Rachel lmao girl," one social media user penned of Leviss — whose real name is Rachel — below a fan post about the interview.

"This was the dumbest interview I have ever listened to, and just proves that Raquel hasn't learned s---. She spent this entire interview making excuses for her behavior and trying to twist her narrative to fit Bethenny's agenda," a second pointed out.

"Gross x 2 - both exploiting each others agenda while blaming the hand that fed them (Bravo) I couldn't listen — 2 mins in and shaky voice still proving she hasn't changed, because a moral compass is not something you acquire through therapy," another wrote, while a fourth person added of the former beauty queen, "Sounds to me like she didn't learn squat in her inpatient therapy. Still deflecting and making excuses for her terrible behavior."

scheana shays attorney slams raquel leviss restraining order creating mess vanderpump rules reunion
Source: bravo

"Just feels like more lies from Rachel, and more thirst from Bethenny 😂," a fan joked, while another threw in, "She shouldn't be speaking on their relationship at all. Take your own responsibility and be honest that's it. Also I fail to see how this is 'Bravo's' fault."

As OK! previously reported, Frankel — who has seemingly declared war on the network that made her a star — got a hold of Leviss for the sit down where the 28-year-old claimed she was never really friends with Madix, was not really in love with Sandoval and blamed Bravo for her actions.

bethenny
Source: Mega

Source: OK!

"Although I wasn’t hanging out with Ariana off-camera to begin with, I did start hanging out with her in group settings because Tom invited me out," Leviss claimed of the dynamic with her costars. "It did seem like we were close friends from the outside looking in, but in those situations, I was hanging out with Tom more than her."

