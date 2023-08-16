Raquel Leviss Admits She Was 'Not in Love' With Tom Sandoval During Scandalous Affair
What was it all for, Raquel Leviss?
During the Vanderpump Rules alum's shocking Wednesday, August 16, appearance on Bethenny Frankel's "Just with Bethenny Frankel" podcast, Leviss admitted that after months spent in therapy, she does not feel that she was ever genuinely in love with Tom Sandoval — whom she carried on a months-long affair with behind Ariana Madix's back.
When The Real Housewives of New York City star asked if her feelings for the TomTom cofounder were genuine, the 28-year-old revealed, "I believed I was in love with Tom at the time. I now look back on it and see that I was not in love with him."
"I also don't believe that he was truly in love with me either, " Leviss — who was previously engaged to costar James Kennedy — noted. "We had this connection that I felt seen and heard by him that I haven't really had with people on the cast nor people in my real life."
The former beauty queen blamed being on a reality television show for getting caught up in something that was not going to go the distance. "I was filming in a tumultuous environment," she explained.
"I was needing some validation and somebody to hear what I was going through, and here comes along Tom, who really gave me that time of day to share my side of the story in a non-judgment zone," Leviss added. "That's exactly what I needed in that moment."
- Raquel Leviss Doesn't Expect Ariana Madix to Forgive Her After Scandal: 'I Am Remorseful'
- Raquel Leviss Admits She Was 'Drinking a Lot' While Filming 'Vanderpump Rules' as She Was Still Healing From James Kennedy Split
- 'VPR' Fans Wonder If Scandoval Was 'Planned Out' as Executive Producer Admits the Show Was About to Be Canceled Before Shocking Affair News
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Leviss made a slew of stunning accusations during their odd sit-down — even alleging that she and Madix were never really close friends.
"Although I wasn't hanging out with Ariana off-camera to begin with, I did start hanging out with her in group settings because Tom invited me out. It did seem like we were close friends from the outside looking in, but in those situations, I was hanging out with Tom more than her," she explained.