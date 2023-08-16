Raquel Leviss Admits She Was 'Not in Love' With Tom Sandoval During Scandalous Affair

When The Real Housewives of New York City star asked if her feelings for the TomTom cofounder were genuine, the 28-year-old revealed, "I believed I was in love with Tom at the time. I now look back on it and see that I was not in love with him."

"I also don't believe that he was truly in love with me either, " Leviss — who was previously engaged to costar James Kennedy — noted. "We had this connection that I felt seen and heard by him that I haven't really had with people on the cast nor people in my real life."