OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Raquel Leviss
OK LogoNEWS

Raquel Leviss Admits She Was 'Not in Love' With Tom Sandoval During Scandalous Affair

tom raquel ig
Source: @raquelleviss/instagram
By:

Aug. 16 2023, Published 9:46 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

What was it all for, Raquel Leviss?

During the Vanderpump Rules alum's shocking Wednesday, August 16, appearance on Bethenny Frankel's "Just with Bethenny Frankel" podcast, Leviss admitted that after months spent in therapy, she does not feel that she was ever genuinely in love with Tom Sandoval — whom she carried on a months-long affair with behind Ariana Madix's back.

Article continues below advertisement
raquel leviss scandal
Source: mega

When The Real Housewives of New York City star asked if her feelings for the TomTom cofounder were genuine, the 28-year-old revealed, "I believed I was in love with Tom at the time. I now look back on it and see that I was not in love with him."

"I also don't believe that he was truly in love with me either, " Leviss — who was previously engaged to costar James Kennedy — noted. "We had this connection that I felt seen and heard by him that I haven't really had with people on the cast nor people in my real life."

Article continues below advertisement
tom sandoval bravo
Source: bravo

The former beauty queen blamed being on a reality television show for getting caught up in something that was not going to go the distance. "I was filming in a tumultuous environment," she explained.

"I was needing some validation and somebody to hear what I was going through, and here comes along Tom, who really gave me that time of day to share my side of the story in a non-judgment zone," Leviss added. "That's exactly what I needed in that moment."

MORE ON:
Raquel Leviss
Article continues below advertisement
scheana shays attorney slams raquel leviss restraining order creating mess vanderpump rules reunion
Source: bravo

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, Leviss made a slew of stunning accusations during their odd sit-down — even alleging that she and Madix were never really close friends.

"Although I wasn't hanging out with Ariana off-camera to begin with, I did start hanging out with her in group settings because Tom invited me out. It did seem like we were close friends from the outside looking in, but in those situations, I was hanging out with Tom more than her," she explained.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.