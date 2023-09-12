Raquel Leviss Blocks Tom Sandoval After Writing Strange Happy Birthday Message
The rollercoaster relationship between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss seems to be over for good.
After the former bartender left an odd comment on the ex-pageant queen's post wishing her a Happy Birthday, Leviss took to her Instagram Stories to show the public that she officially blocked her former lover on the social media platform.
"Ok Bye!" Leviss wrote on a Tuesday, September 12, Story alongside a screenshot of Sandoval's page with a big red slash over his photo, showing that he was clearly restricted from viewing her account.
Days prior, the 29-year-old shared a tranquil video of herself in a field of flowers as she rang in her special day, to which the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras frontman commented, "Happy Birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend."
After Leviss cut the internet tie with Sandoval, Vanderpump Rules fans went wild. "This is the high quality content we need," a fan penned below a Bravo fan post about the update. "Not a Rachel fan but honestly GOOD FOR HER 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼," another person chimed in.
As the reality fandom went into a frenzy, an insider spilled to RadarOnline.com, that the former SUR waitress has been "focusing on her overall health and wellness as well as her mental health with outdoor activities like hiking, biking, and yoga. Rachel has been devoted to her counseling and healing journey" in the months after her affair with Sandoval made headlines.
"Raquel and her family decided months before the relationship was discovered, that she needed mental health treatment and ultimately decided she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," the source spilled.
As OK! previously reported, Leviss and the 40-year-old's months-long affair behind Ariana Madix's back was exposed earlier this year and dramatically played out on Season 10 of VPR.
During Leviss' shocking sit down with Bethenny Frankel, she admitted she was never really in love with Sandoval.
"I believed I was in love with Tom at the time. I now look back on it and see that I was not in love with him," she explained during the podcast episode. "I also don't believe that he was truly in love with me either."