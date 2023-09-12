Tom Sandoval 'Misses' His 'Friend' Raquel Leviss as He Sends Her Bizarre Birthday Message Months After Bombshell Affair

As OK! previously reported, although Sandoval and the now 29-year-old engaged in a scandalous affair while the Missouri native was still in a long-term relationship with the Something About Her co-founder, Leviss recently claimed she wasn't actually in love with Sandoval despite blowing up their lives for each other.

"I believed I was in love with Tom at the time. I now look back on it and see that I was not in love with him," Leviss told Bethenny Frankel during her bombshell "Just with Bethenny Frankel" podcast appearance. "I also don't believe that he was truly in love with me either. We had this connection that I felt seen and heard by him that I haven't really had with people on the cast nor people in my real life."