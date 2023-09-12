OK Magazine
Tom Sandoval 'Misses' His 'Friend' Raquel Leviss as He Sends Her Bizarre Birthday Message Months After Bombshell Affair

tomraquel
Source: Mega
By:

Sep. 12 2023, Published 11:14 a.m. ET

Someone seems to want attention!

Tom Sandoval decided to get Vanderpump Rules fans buzzing once again on Sunday, September 10, as he took to the comments section of former lover Raquel Leviss' recent Instagram post to wish her a happy birthday — and to tell the world where they stand in their rollercoaster relationship.

ariana madix tom sandoval raquel levis bravo
Source: Bravo

Tom Sandoval issued an odd public message to Raquel Leviss.

"I've been dreaming of a place like this 🌻 #flowerfarm #flowerarranging," the former beauty queen — who did not return for Season 11 of the hit Bravo series — penned alongside a clip of herself in a lush field of flowers.

In a bizarre move, the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras rocker — with whom Leviss had a months-long affair behind Ariana Madix's back — penned, "Happy Birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend." Sandoval notably called her by her real first name, which she's chosen to start using again after all the drama.

katie maloney slams raquel leviss new interview affair hot garbage
Source: @raquelleviss/instagram

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss shocked the world in March when their bombshell affair was exposed.

The remarks left the internet highly confused, as one user wrote below a Comments By Bravo post, "He really does have the audacity."

"Imagine someone who allegedly loved you and who fully wrecked your life saying 'miss u,'" a second fan wrote, while a third noted, "He is the embodiment of a toxic ex 🤸‍♀️."

vanderpump rules bravo
Source: Bravo

While Tom Sandoval returned to 'VPR' for Season 11, Raquel Leviss did not.

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, although Sandoval and the now 29-year-old engaged in a scandalous affair while the Missouri native was still in a long-term relationship with the Something About Her co-founder, Leviss recently claimed she wasn't actually in love with Sandoval despite blowing up their lives for each other.

"I believed I was in love with Tom at the time. I now look back on it and see that I was not in love with him," Leviss told Bethenny Frankel during her bombshell "Just with Bethenny Frankel" podcast appearance. "I also don't believe that he was truly in love with me either. We had this connection that I felt seen and heard by him that I haven't really had with people on the cast nor people in my real life."

