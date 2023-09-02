What Is Raquel Leviss' Net Worth? See How Much the 'VPR' Star Raked in During Her Short-Lived Reality Television Career

"I asked for equal pay with Tom and Ariana and for them to reimburse me for my treatment expenses," she continued. "They refused to pay me equally. I feel like when you pay your employees, it really shows how much you value them."

Despite Leviss' claims, both costar Scheana Shay and the boss herself, Lisa Vanderpump, have shut down her accusations. "I know for a fact [how much Raquel made] because she thanked me for getting her with the attorney she was with last season. He was able to negotiate her $19,000 an episode. For 19 episodes, that is $361,000," the "Good As Gold" singer said during an episode of Shay's "Scheananigans" podcast.