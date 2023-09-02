What Is Raquel Leviss' Net Worth? See How Much the 'VPR' Star Raked in During Her Short-Lived Reality Television Career
Did Raquel Leviss really not make any money from Vanderpump Rules like she claims?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the former Bravo star is currently valued at $500,000 from her six seasons on the hit reality series prior to her departure.
Following the reveal of the former beauty queen's shocking affair with Tom Sandoval — which in turn birthed the cultural phenomenon that was "Scandoval" — Leviss made shocking allegations about what she was getting paid while on the show.
"The network is running to the bank — like, laughing, running to the bank with this scandal," the 28-year-old alleged during her controversial sit down with Bethenny Frankel's "Just B" podcast. "I haven't seen a single penny. It's not fair!' But it really isn't. And I feel like I've been portrayed as the ultimate villain. My mistakes that I've made on camera live on forever."
"I asked for equal pay with Tom and Ariana and for them to reimburse me for my treatment expenses," she continued. "They refused to pay me equally. I feel like when you pay your employees, it really shows how much you value them."
Despite Leviss' claims, both costar Scheana Shay and the boss herself, Lisa Vanderpump, have shut down her accusations. "I know for a fact [how much Raquel made] because she thanked me for getting her with the attorney she was with last season. He was able to negotiate her $19,000 an episode. For 19 episodes, that is $361,000," the "Good As Gold" singer said during an episode of Shay's "Scheananigans" podcast.
The SUR owner also called bull on her former employee's claims, noting that Leviss was in fact compensated for being on the show. "I think she got very well-paid. She got paid $361,000," Vanderpump said when stopped by a photographer earlier this month while taking a dig at Frankel's comment that Leviss was "paid less than an intern."