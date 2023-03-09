Raquel Leviss Refuses To 'Label' Scandalous Relationship With Tom Sandoval: 'I Need Time To Heal'
Raquel Leviss is giving the public an update on where her scandalous romance with Tom Sandoval stands.
The former beauty queen, who engaged in a secret affair for months with Ariana Madix's boyfriend of nine years, released a statement regarding the future of her relationship with her Vanderpump Rules costar and what caused her to commit such a betrayal against a close pal.
"Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship," Leviss said in a Wednesday, March 9, statement about her secret affair with Sandoval. "Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones."
"I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone," the disgraced reality star noted. "I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."
The update comes almost a week after news broke that Madix discovered footage on the TomTom co-owner's phone of he and the 28-year-old partaking in sexual activities, in turn revealing their secret affair, which was reportedly going on since April 2022.
“Tom and Raquel are the real deal,” an insider explained of Leviss and Sandoval. “They have confided to pals that it’s love and they have fallen hard for each other."
“It’s no excuse for what they did and the people they hurt, but they see a long-term future together. Only time will tell if their bond can survive the backlash," the source continued.
During the Wednesday March, 8, episode of Watch What Happens Live, Lisa Vanderpump called out Leviss' nefarious ways over the current season of VPR. "I clearly did not know who she was," the SUR boss told Andy Cohen.
"She stuck her toe in the Peter [Madrigal] pond, she shagged Oliver [Saunders], she schmoozed with [Tom] Schwartz, and then she shagged Sandoval. It's so upsetting," Vanderpump explained.
