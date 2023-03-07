Raquel Leviss Threatens Legal Action Against 'Vanderpump Rules' Costars After Claiming Intimate Video Sent To Tom Sandoval Was Recorded Without Her Consent: Report

Lala Kent fired back at the letter in a since-deleted Instagram Story, obtained by Queens of Bravo on Tuesday, March 7, stating, "Raquel, tell your little Mickey Mouse lawyer that if he has stuff to send over, he can send things to my lawyer — same with the rest of my friends and cast. I've never in my life had a lawyer contact me in my personal email."

"I don't know if you know how this works and I know you are pretty brand new," the Give Them Lala author said as she continued to slam Leviss. "Look at what you did with your 15 minutes. If you have something to send over you can send it to my lawyer! That's why we have lawyers!"