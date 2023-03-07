Raquel Leviss Threatens Legal Action Against 'Vanderpump Rules' Costars After Claiming Intimate Video Sent To Tom Sandoval Was Recorded Without Her Consent: Report
The latest update in the "Scandoval" is a wild one.
Raquel Leviss has alleged the rumored explicit video Ariana Madix found on Tom Sandoval's phone, which unearthed their months-long fling, was recorded without her permission and is now threatening legal action if any of her Vanderpump Rules costars share it.
The former beauty queen's attorneys reportedly sent letters to a handful of Leviss' costars and friends warning against obtaining or sharing the footage, claiming the recording "was done illegally without Raquel's knowledge or consent."
The SUR employee's lawyer reportedly cited a revenge porn law in the California penal code outlawing "nonconsensual pornography," making clear that it is a crime to distribute such material.
The document goes a step further, reportedly warning the fellow reality stars about the penalties should said video be posted to any social media platform or sent to any other party.
While the letter does not accuse the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras frontman of being the person who captured the footage, according to insiders, Sandoval and Leviss were the only two people in the video.
The document also stated that anyone in possession of the clip should delete it from their devices or "any other manner or method in which the recording may exist," before warning: "This matter should be taken very seriously."
Lala Kent fired back at the letter in a since-deleted Instagram Story, obtained by Queens of Bravo on Tuesday, March 7, stating, "Raquel, tell your little Mickey Mouse lawyer that if he has stuff to send over, he can send things to my lawyer — same with the rest of my friends and cast. I've never in my life had a lawyer contact me in my personal email."
"I don't know if you know how this works and I know you are pretty brand new," the Give Them Lala author said as she continued to slam Leviss. "Look at what you did with your 15 minutes. If you have something to send over you can send it to my lawyer! That's why we have lawyers!"
The headline-making news rocked Bravo fans on Friday, March 4, after it was reported that Madix and Sandoval called it quits on their 9-year romance due to his shocking fling with their VPR costar. The Something About Her owner discovered their alleged romance after looking at her then-boyfriend's cell phone and discovering he and Leviss' inappropriate correspondence — which included the explicit video in question.
Luckily for Vanderpump fans, they will get to see the aftermath play out on the small screen.
“The majority of the cast is expected to gather and film tomorrow to share their reactions to Raquel and Sandoval’s affair. Mostly everyone is shook and completely heartbroken for Ariana," a source spilled after cameras were back to catch the fallout of the bombshell scandal.
TMZ was the first to report Leviss threatened legal action for the alleged video.