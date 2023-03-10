Scheana Shay Looks Unbothered Out In L.A. After Firing Back At 'Liar' & 'Cheat' Raquel Leviss As She Denies Physical Attack
Scheana Shay is not letting Raquel Leviss' alleged lies get her down.
On Thursday, March 9, the 37-year-old was spotted looking unbothered by the recent drama in her life as she hit the gym in Los Angeles with her husband, Brock Davis.
The sighting comes as the ex-beauty pageant contestant's bombshell affair with Tom Sandoval — who has been in a nine-year relationship with their Vanderpump Rules costar Ariana Madix — was revealed last week. Leviss (whose real name is Rachel) filed a request for a temporary restraining order against the "Good As Gold" singer, claiming Shay physically attacked her upon learning about the tryst.
Now, Shay and her lawyer, Neama Rahmani, have fired back at the stunning allegations, claiming the assault never happened. "This entire case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her," the attorney said in a Thursday, March 9, statement.
"Scheana never punched Rachel, period. The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months," Rahmani said on Shay's behalf. "Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward."
"The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing," the legal expert concluded the statement.
Bravo fans have speculated the legal move by the former beauty queen was a ploy to avoid the upcoming VPR reunion — which is set to tape in two weeks — where Leviss and the TomTom cofounder will have to answer to their horrific actions.
"What does this mean for the reunion?" one Twitter user commented of Leviss' Tuesday, March 7, filing.
"I have thought from the start of all of this, Rachel doesn't have the strength to show up and take the heat. Now she has a 'legal' excuse..." a second user added, before another person labeled the 28-year-old a "chaotic villain."
On Friday, March 3, the shocking news broke that Madix uncovered the months-long affair between her longtime boyfriend and one of her close pals upon finding explicit videos of Leviss on Sandoval's phone.
As the Something About Her cofounder was learning of the affair, Shay — who is Madix's best friend — was with Leviss in New York City taping Watch What Happens Live. According to the Sonoma State University alum, when the "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay" podcast host heard of the betrayal, Shay allegedly pushed Leviss against a brick wall, causing an injury to the back of her head and giving her a black eye.
