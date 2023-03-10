Scheana Shay Looks Unbothered Out In L.A. After Firing Back At 'Liar' & 'Cheat' Raquel Leviss As She Denies Physical Attack

Scheana Shay is not letting Raquel Leviss' alleged lies get her down.

On Thursday, March 9, the 37-year-old was spotted looking unbothered by the recent drama in her life as she hit the gym in Los Angeles with her husband, Brock Davis.

The sighting comes as the ex-beauty pageant contestant's bombshell affair with Tom Sandoval — who has been in a nine-year relationship with their Vanderpump Rules costar Ariana Madix — was revealed last week. Leviss (whose real name is Rachel) filed a request for a temporary restraining order against the "Good As Gold" singer, claiming Shay physically attacked her upon learning about the tryst.