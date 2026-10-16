Raven-Symoné Comes to Kelly Clarkson's Defense Amid Brooklyn Store Controversy: It's 'Unfair'

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Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Raven-Symoné defended Kelly Clarkson after the singer's disagreement with Brooklyn shop Art of Play sparked online controversy.

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“I think that it is unfair that just because she has that many followers she’s not allowed to express how she feels about what happened to her,” she said while reacting to Clarkson’s viral drama. “When I was on The View back in 2016, I explained something that I felt disrespected on the red carpet and it went viral cause people were like ‘Raven that’s not what happened,’ when they watched the video.”

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Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE

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Raven-Symoné Relates to Clarkson's Experience

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Raven-Symoné drew on her own experience at the 2016 ‘Zoolander 2’ premiere.

Raven was referring to a moment at the 2016 premiere of Zoolander 2, when she felt she was being shoved and pushed aside on the red carpet to make room for Kendall Jenner. The That’s So Raven alum said her own experience helped her understand Clarkson’s perspective. “And I would say to those watching me and to those listening to Kelly, our experience about the situation may not resonate with you the same way it resonated with me,” she explained. “You don’t know my past, you don’t know what I’ve been through.” Her comments come as Clarkson's disagreement with Art of Play continues to draw attention online.

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"Our experience about the situation might not resonate with you the same way that it resonated with me." Raven-Symoné weighs in after new surveillance footage of Kelly Clarkson at the Brooklyn toy store was released amid her dispute with the store's staff. pic.twitter.com/kRbw2JIlCj — The View (@TheView) October 15, 2026 Source: @THEVIEW/X

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How Clarkson's Dispute With Art of Play Started

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Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson said she felt judged during her visit to Art of Play while attempting to purchase an item from the store.

As OK! previously reported, Clarkson took to social media to share her frustration after visiting Art of Play, a specialty shop known for unusual novelty items. The disagreement centered on a $15,000 singing and dancing animatronic bird named Molly. Clarkson claimed she had driven to Brooklyn hoping to purchase something from the store but felt she wasn't taken seriously. “Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me,” she wrote on X. “Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale.” Her post quickly gained traction, prompting the store to respond the following day publicly with its version of events.

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Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me. Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a… — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October 10, 2026 Source: @KELLYCLARKSON/X Kelly Clarkson slammed the Brooklyn store Art of Play on X.

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Art of Play Shares Its Side of the Story

Source: MEGA Art of Play responded that the $15,000 singing and dancing bird at the center of the dispute was permanently attached to the wall and 'wasn't for sale.'

In its statement, Art of Play confirmed that Clarkson had visited the Brooklyn location and asked about purchasing the toy. “Yesterday, Kelly Clarkson visited us in Brooklyn and inquired about buying ‘Molly,’ a one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton who plays an important role in the magic shows we host here,” the store said. The business explained that the item wasn't available for purchase because it was part of the store's setup. The shop also addressed the online reaction to the dispute. “Imagine our surprise when our small local business was suddenly attacked by 8 million people who have never visited our store,” the business continued. “It’s been a surreal experience to be the focus of such widespread outrage after just one mention by a celebrity.” Clarkson later responded to the store again, calling the business “rude” and a “liar.”

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