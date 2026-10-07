Raven-Symoné Regrets Two Surgeries She Had When She 'Was Too Young'
Oct. 7 2026, Published 7:46 a.m. ET
Raven-Symoné is looking back on two major surgeries she underwent as a teenager and admitting that she wishes she had waited until she was older.
During the Monday, October 5, episode of the “Allure Perspectives” podcast, the 40-year-old star opened up about having undergone two b----- reductions while still a minor.
“Do I have any regrets about it? Yes, because I was too young,” she revealed on the show. “I should have gotten it done after puberty.”
“And a lot of other things should have happened, but it was very hastily done. Very well done, I mean, they still look good. But it was hastily done, and I wish I was stronger to say no," she added.
Raven-Symoné Is More Confident Now
Despite her experience, Raven-Symoné said she never personally had a problem with having a larger chest.
“I got into anything! I was first in line,” she said. “Push these little babies up; they get you anywhere. These triple Ds were popping.”
The That's So Raven actress also reflected on how her relationship with her body has changed over the years. She said she now feels about 80 percent confident in her own skin, a major difference from how she felt during her Disney Channel days, when she described herself as only “10 percent” confident.
“Me and my chest have conversations on the regular,” she quipped.
Raven-Symoné Opened Up About Surgery Complications
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The Dr. Dolittle actress also revealed that the procedures left her with lasting physical reminders.
“I have scars. I still have scar tissue to this day,” she said to her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, on the “Tea Time with Raven & Miranda” podcast. “And I gained weight after and had to, like, go back for a quick little, like, [get] a little bit more out ‘cause [my b------] were still too big for others’ feelings.”
Looking back at her younger years, the starlet also reflected on how she believes audiences viewed her body while she was starring on television.
“I felt like boys watched the show because I had big b----,” she recalled. “I feel like that was the case. They came for the b----- and stayed for the comedy. There’s this beautiful embracing of the body now that I didn’t get as a young girl.”
Raven-Symoné Shared Her Unusual Period Routine
Raven-Symoné has also recently gotten candid about another part of her personal routine. During a recent episode of their podcast, she revealed that she doesn't use tampons or sanitary pads during her period.
Instead, she said she has found an alternative that she feels comfortable using at home.
“I’m just able to wear a diaper throughout the day with a little baby T-shirt and a binky in my mouth and run around the house,” she said. “Shout out Rugrats. I’m thriving.”
She also joked about intentionally letting her pants sag so the diaper could be visible.
For Raven-Symoné, the routine is part of a broader effort to think differently about menstruation.
“I really appreciate the fact that we’re starting to like think outside the box of the period and containment,” she said. “And a healthier space and I just want everyone to try it.”
Her wife, meanwhile, has gotten a firsthand look at the unusual routine. Maday joked that Raven-Symoné's underwear makes “wet diaper booty” noises when she walks around the house.
Even so, Maday said she wasn't judging her wife's approach. Instead, she suggested that she could be doing “some inner-child work” with the diapers.