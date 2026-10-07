Raven-Symoné Regrets Two Surgeries She Had When She 'Was Too Young'

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Raven-Symoné is looking back on two major surgeries she underwent as a teenager and admitting that she wishes she had waited until she was older. During the Monday, October 5, episode of the “Allure Perspectives” podcast, the 40-year-old star opened up about having undergone two b----- reductions while still a minor.

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Source: MEGA Raven-Symoné said she ‘regrets’ undergoing two b------ reductions as a teenager.

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“Do I have any regrets about it? Yes, because I was too young,” she revealed on the show. “I should have gotten it done after puberty.” “And a lot of other things should have happened, but it was very hastily done. Very well done, I mean, they still look good. But it was hastily done, and I wish I was stronger to say no," she added.

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Raven-Symoné Is More Confident Now

Source: MEGA Raven-Symoné said the procedures left her with scars and scar tissue that she still has today.

Despite her experience, Raven-Symoné said she never personally had a problem with having a larger chest. “I got into anything! I was first in line,” she said. “Push these little babies up; they get you anywhere. These triple Ds were popping.” The That's So Raven actress also reflected on how her relationship with her body has changed over the years. She said she now feels about 80 percent confident in her own skin, a major difference from how she felt during her Disney Channel days, when she described herself as only “10 percent” confident. “Me and my chest have conversations on the regular,” she quipped.

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Raven-Symoné Opened Up About Surgery Complications

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Source: MEGA The actress revealed that her first surgery took place when she was 15.

The Dr. Dolittle actress also revealed that the procedures left her with lasting physical reminders. “I have scars. I still have scar tissue to this day,” she said to her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, on the “Tea Time with Raven & Miranda” podcast. “And I gained weight after and had to, like, go back for a quick little, like, [get] a little bit more out ‘cause [my b------] were still too big for others’ feelings.” Looking back at her younger years, the starlet also reflected on how she believes audiences viewed her body while she was starring on television. “I felt like boys watched the show because I had big b----,” she recalled. “I feel like that was the case. They came for the b----- and stayed for the comedy. There’s this beautiful embracing of the body now that I didn’t get as a young girl.”

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Source: TEA TIME W/ RAVEN & MIRANDA/YOUTUBE

Raven-Symoné Shared Her Unusual Period Routine

Source: MEGA Raven-Symoné has continued to speak openly about body image and her personal approach to managing her period.