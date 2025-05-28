'Free Diddy': Ray J Rallies Behind Disgraced Sean Combs as Trafficking Trial Heats Up

In an exclusive interview on May 27 with Piers Morgan, Ray J boldly claimed he believes Diddy is innocent, indicating that he thinks the music mogul's release from jail is imminent.

"I personally think it’s gonna happen faster than a lot of people think, because I think we’re all starting to see what this is, even if you’re on the other side of it," he said during the Tuesday episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored. "I mean, the justice system is the justice system. Where does this fit?… It’s off. I don’t like it, and I want to be vocal about it."

Testimonies have poured in from prominent witnesses, including Cassie Ventura, Kid Cudi and Dawn Richard of Danity Kane, revealing distressing accounts of abuse and manipulation.

Despite the gravity of these revelations, Ray J is standing by the music mogul's side. "I honestly think that Diddy will get out, and I think … there’s nothing here," he claimed during the interview. "I think they made their point. Whatever they were trying to make, your point is made. Now let Diddy out. Free Diddy!"