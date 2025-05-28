'Free Diddy': Ray J Rallies Behind Disgraced Sean Combs as Trafficking Trial Heats Up
Ray J is defending his longtime friend Sean "Diddy" Combs during the latter's contentious trial.
The rapper's comments come as the jury hears harrowing testimonies and lurid revelations related to serious charges against the disgraced hip-hop mogul, including s-- trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.
Ray J Defends Diddy
In an exclusive interview on May 27 with Piers Morgan, Ray J boldly claimed he believes Diddy is innocent, indicating that he thinks the music mogul's release from jail is imminent.
"I personally think it’s gonna happen faster than a lot of people think, because I think we’re all starting to see what this is, even if you’re on the other side of it," he said during the Tuesday episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored. "I mean, the justice system is the justice system. Where does this fit?… It’s off. I don’t like it, and I want to be vocal about it."
Testimonies have poured in from prominent witnesses, including Cassie Ventura, Kid Cudi and Dawn Richard of Danity Kane, revealing distressing accounts of abuse and manipulation.
Despite the gravity of these revelations, Ray J is standing by the music mogul's side. "I honestly think that Diddy will get out, and I think … there’s nothing here," he claimed during the interview. "I think they made their point. Whatever they were trying to make, your point is made. Now let Diddy out. Free Diddy!"
Diddy's Trafficking Trial
Diddy, 55, has been accused of horrifying crimes following his arrest in September 2024.
Despite the serious nature of the allegations, including claims that he physically assaulted his former girlfriend and coercively operated "freak offs," Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Reports have also surfaced of Diddy allegedly orchestrating a "culture of intimidation" against various individuals within the music industry.
As the trial progresses in the Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse in New York City, the courtroom drama thickens with each passing day.
Diddy's Defense
As Diddy’s trial entered its third week, many attorneys not affiliated with the case have voiced skepticism regarding the strength of the evidence presented by the prosecution.
NBC News reported that the court has yet to convincingly link Diddy to racketeering conspiracy and s-- trafficking, with one attorney noting, “It’s a very long trial and all of the evidence doesn’t come in through one witness.” Ray J expressed his frustration over how the proceedings have transformed into a media spectacle.
He said: “It’s kind of becoming a circus. With all the allegations and now with everybody explaining what’s happening in the bedroom, I mean, every day. It just sounds crazier and crazier and freakier and weirder, right?” One particularly sensational claim from the testimonies centers around the notion of “freak offs” — elaborate sexual parties Diddy allegedly coerced individuals to participate in.
Ray J firmly dismissed the idea, explaining, “We’ve never used that term whenever we went to a Diddy party. A Diddy party was where most people couldn’t get in. And the top of the top, the A-listers are out on the scene, and if you don’t have the proper invitation, or if you’re not one of the ‘Who’s who’s of Hollywood,' it’s impossible to get in whatever door they’re talking about the freaky door. I never got an invitation. Never knew it existed.”