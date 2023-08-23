Read Angelina Jolie's Emotional Email Sent to Brad Pitt in $250 Million Court Battle: 'Impossible to Write This Without Crying'

In the message penned on January 21, 2021, Jolie lamented to Pitt that she wanted out of the business while getting vulnerable about her dreams when they first purchased the estate in 2008.

"I am putting this in writing so as not to get emotional," she began the virtual letter. "I have reached a painful decision, with a heavy heart, that I want to share with you."

"You know how much I wanted to buy Miraval, as a family business, as a place for us to visit together, and as a place to hold diplomatic and humanitarian meetings," she continued. "Above all, it is the place we brought the twins home to, and where we were married over a plaque in my mother's memory. A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I would grow old. Even now impossible to write this without crying. I will treasure my memories of what it was a decade ago."