Angelina Jolie's New Mystery Middle Finger Tattoo is a 'F—K You' to Brad Pitt, Fans Speculate

Aug. 22 2023, Published 7:11 p.m. ET

Did Angelina Jolie find a way to continuously flip the bird at ex-husband Brad Pitt?

On the afternoon of Tuesday, August 22, a NYC-based tattoo artist revealed he gave the actress some new ink on both of her middle fingers, but he refrained from showing the actual artwork and blurred part of the image.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt separated in 2016, just two years after they tied the knot.

"@angelinajolie Still can’t believe that I actually grabbed her hand and tattooed her 🫠🖤👸🏼🖤🫠 Guess what she got on her palm? #angelinajolie #mrktattoo," he captioned the photo of her hands.

Fans gave their best guesses in the comments section of the Instagram post, with some assuming it was a diss towards the father of her six children, whom she's been in a legal and custody battle with for years.

The upload has over 20,000 "likes."

"F---. Brad," one person quipped, while another wrote, "Had A Brad Time."

Others were simply mesmerized by her hands, with one follower writing, "Even the palms of her hands are so perfect 😓."

"Even her hands are gorgeous," added another.

The Manhattan-based tattoo artist has worked with several celebs before, having posted photos with Michael J. Fox, Matt Damon and Rita Ora.

He currently boasts over 764,000 followers on Instagram.

The Oscar winner has been in the Big Apple for her new role as a producer for Broadway's upcoming rendition of The Outsiders. As OK! shared, Jolie hired her daughter Vivienne, 15, to be her assistant for the gig.

"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," the movie star said in a public statement, referring to her late mom, Marcheline Bertrand. "She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

An insider claimed Angelina Jolie was apartment hunting in NYC last month.

The star has also been seen around the city with some of her other kids as she prepares to open Atelier Jolie, a studio for clothing tailors. Curbed revealed the humanitarian chose to rent 57 Great Jones Street in NoHo for the business.

"As soon as she walked through the space she fell in love with it," broker John Roesch told the real estate outlet. "She made sure she got this deal."

