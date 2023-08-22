Angelina Jolie's New Mystery Middle Finger Tattoo is a 'F—K You' to Brad Pitt, Fans Speculate

"@angelinajolie Still can’t believe that I actually grabbed her hand and tattooed her 🫠🖤👸🏼🖤🫠 Guess what she got on her palm? #angelinajolie #mrktattoo," he captioned the photo of her hands.

Fans gave their best guesses in the comments section of the Instagram post, with some assuming it was a diss towards the father of her six children, whom she's been in a legal and custody battle with for years.