Brad Pitt 'Convinced' Angelina Jolie Brought Daughter Shiloh to Jamaica for 17th Birthday to 'Spite Him,' Insider Claims
Brad Pitt was apparently left absolutely fuming after Angelina Jolie whisked away daughter Shiloh Joie-Pitt to Jamaica on her 17th birthday.
While the mother-daughter duo, along with the exes' other daughter Zahara, 18, enjoyed some fun in the sun at the Calabash International Literary Festival, the famous father was left in the dust.
“Brad would have loved to celebrate Shiloh’s birthday with her, but that wasn’t even an option,” an insider told a news outlet. “Of course, he can’t prove it, but he’s convinced Angelina purposely took the girls out of town to spite him.”
The former flames' contentious custody battle has been going on for so long that now three of there brood of six are no longer minors — and Pitt apparently can't wait for the rest to grow up.
"He’s hoping that things will change once [Shiloh is] officially an adult," the source added of Pitt's excitement over his little girl turning 18 next May 27.
Pitt and Jolie's public divorce has gone from bad to worse ever since they split in 2016, following the now-infamous flight incident that was the final straw in their union.
According to Jolie's filing last year, Pitt choked one of their children and struck another in the face, in addition to the Fight Club actor shoving her against one of the airplane seats, injuring her back, when she attempted to protect their kids.
- Angelina Jolie Told Brad Pitt Their Jointly Owned Winery Miraval Was the 'Beginning of the End of Our Family' in Emotional 2021 Email
- Angelina Jolie Debuts Blonde Hair as Legal Woes With Brad Pitt Heat Up
- Brad Pitt Insists Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie 'Intentionally' Sold Off Winery Stakes in 'Secret' as Revenge for Custody Battle
Pitt vehemently denied his ex-wife's abuse allegations, calling them "completely untrue." A source also noted at the time that Jolie's “rehashed” allegations are an attempt to alienate her six kids from their father — who was investigated by the FB for the alleged child abuse, with authorities concluding that there was no need to pursue criminal activity.
Jolie's October 2022 countersuit was in response to a separate legal battle the exes are in over the sale of their stakes in their French château, which they purchased in 2008.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Pitt filed the lawsuit against Jolie in February 2022, claiming she'd sold her shares of the winery to a competitor without his permission.
An insider spoke with Star about Pitt's upset with Jolie.