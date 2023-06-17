Brad Pitt 'Convinced' Angelina Jolie Brought Daughter Shiloh to Jamaica for 17th Birthday to 'Spite Him,' Insider Claims

"He’s hoping that things will change once [Shiloh is] officially an adult," the source added of Pitt's excitement over his little girl turning 18 next May 27.

Pitt and Jolie's public divorce has gone from bad to worse ever since they split in 2016, following the now-infamous flight incident that was the final straw in their union.

According to Jolie's filing last year, Pitt choked one of their children and struck another in the face, in addition to the Fight Club actor shoving her against one of the airplane seats, injuring her back, when she attempted to protect their kids.