Brad Pitt's Romance Is Getting 'Stronger' with Girlfriend Ines de Ramon as She Supports Him Amid Vicious Legal Battle With Angelina Jolie
Standing by her man!
As Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's feud over their French winery heats up, a source insisted the legal battle hasn't put a damper on the actor's romance with Ines de Ramon.
"It’s widely known that Brad is dealing with a lot of legal drama but Ines’ feelings for him haven’t wavered whatsoever," the source spilled to a magazine. "If anything, it’s only made their connection stronger in a lot of ways because they’re very open and honest when it comes to communication about their lives, whether it be the good or the bad times."
The source noted the jeweler — who was first linked to the dad-of-six in November 2022 — "is very compassionate and is there to show support no matter what. They have a really healthy bond and things are going wonderfully."
The romance appears to be moving quickly between the lovebirds, as a separate source claimed the Babylon actor purchased his $5.5 million home in Los Angeles so they could "start their life together."
"Brad wants a fresh start with Ines," the insider said. "He fell in love with the house just as he’s fallen in love with Ines."
Nonetheless, Pitt, 59, has yet to introduce his and Jolie's six kids to his lady, though that could be due to his never-ending custody battle with the Tomb Raider lead, 48.
Custody has been as much of a sticking point as the winery for the exes.
Most recently, Pitt filed a suit against Jolie, claiming she broke their contract by selling her share of Chateau Miraval before he approved of the buyer. He feels she made the deal to tarnish the brand's image, as he believes the man she sold it to, Stoli owner Yuri Shefler, is a Russian oligarch with ties to Vladimir Putin.
Jolie's former company Nouvel — who held her shares of the winery — countersued and accused the Fight Club star of mishandling the estate's money and using it for his own "personal projects."
Us Weekly gave the update on the Pitt and de Ramon.