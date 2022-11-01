'RHOM' Star Nicole Martin Gets Candid About The Importance of Latinx Representation

While walking around the coastal metropolis, she's reminded of the symbolism her white coat has for young women. "It's like the culmination of all your hard work and effort," she notes. "To show young Latinas what you can do, what you can accomplish, despite the challenges in your upbringing, despite being non-traditional or non-conventional."

"You know, I'm not married, my dad went to jail. I had a lot of challenges, but here I am," the teacher says. "And so to inspire young women and show them that it doesn't matter where you come from, what culture, what your background is or your gender, that you can do it means a lot to me."