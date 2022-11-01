'RHOM' Star Nicole Martin Gets Candid About The Importance of Latinx Representation
The Real Housewives of Miami is back, and the upcoming episodes are sure to bring the Florida heat! Nicole Martin, a newcomer to the series, speaks exclusively with OK! to discuss the upcoming fifth season of the Peacock series, Latinx representation and more.
The lack of Hispanic stories and faces shown in various industries isn't something that Martin takes lightly, so the anesthesiologist, who is both Cuban and Puerto Rican, is aware of what her role as a physician and reality star means for her community.
"I think in general, Latinas are so underrepresented in TV, in medicine, and in so many specialties. To be able to represent female physicians and Latinas on national international television, it's motivating and inspiring," the mom-of-one shares.
While walking around the coastal metropolis, she's reminded of the symbolism her white coat has for young women. "It's like the culmination of all your hard work and effort," she notes. "To show young Latinas what you can do, what you can accomplish, despite the challenges in your upbringing, despite being non-traditional or non-conventional."
"You know, I'm not married, my dad went to jail. I had a lot of challenges, but here I am," the teacher says. "And so to inspire young women and show them that it doesn't matter where you come from, what culture, what your background is or your gender, that you can do it means a lot to me."
Aside from her professional achievements, the lecturer joined the franchise for its revival after being off the air for eight years. While returning as a housewife, Martin was shocked by a bombshell revelation, as when the cast began filming, news broke that Lisa Hochstein's once-celebrated marriage was quickly crumbling. The emotional split is heavily documented in the trailer for upcoming episodes.
Despite the blonde beauty not being able to offer spoilers, she did confess, "Everything is just raw and unfiltered, the shock, the anger, the frustration, the tears, all of that is real and we felt for her. So, it's gonna be a very emotional season."
One thing that viewers might recognize is the ever-changing hairstyles made by the Bravolebrities, but it might come as a surprise that these glamorous looks can be recreated at home.
While managing parenthood, the operating room and her confessionals, Martin relies on