Todd & Julie Chrisley, Teresa Giudice & More! All Of The Reality Stars Found Guilty Of Committing Crimes: Photos

While filming The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Jen Shah stunned Bravo viewers when she was arrested and charged in March 2021 with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering for running a nationwide telemarketing scheme.

In July 2022, she pled guilty and entered into an agreement with federal prosecutors, which called for a sentence of up to 14 years in prison. Shah will also be responsible for making restitution to victims in an amount of more than $9 million and agreed to a forfeiture of $6 million. The reality star will be sentenced January 6, 2023.