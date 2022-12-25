OK Magazine
Todd & Julie Chrisley, Teresa Giudice & More! All Of The Reality Stars Found Guilty Of Committing Crimes: Photos

Source: MEGA
Dec. 25 2022

Sometimes reality television can be too real! From Housewives being sent away for fraud to TLC personalities committing some of the most hideous crimes imaginable, the courts have no mercy for the bad behavior of these reality stars.

Scroll through the gallery to see all of the reality stars found guilty of committing crimes:

Todd & Julie Chrisley

todd chrisley daughter custody
Source: mega

In June, a jury found Todd and Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts of a superseding indictment, including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit tax evasion. The Chrisley Knows Best patriarch was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, while his wife was given seven years. Each will have to complete 16 months of probation.

Teresa Giudice

teresa giudice
Source: mega

In 2014, Teresa Giudice spent 11 months behind bars after she and then husband, Joe Giudice, pled guilty to mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud charges. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's former spouse also spent 41 months in prison and was deported to Italy.

Jen Shah

jen shah husband
Source: bravo

While filming The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Jen Shah stunned Bravo viewers when she was arrested and charged in March 2021 with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering for running a nationwide telemarketing scheme.

In July 2022, she pled guilty and entered into an agreement with federal prosecutors, which called for a sentence of up to 14 years in prison. Shah will also be responsible for making restitution to victims in an amount of more than $9 million and agreed to a forfeiture of $6 million. The reality star will be sentenced January 6, 2023.

Josh Duggar

josh duggar eat turkey watch movies prison thanksgivingpp
Source: mega

On May 25, Josh Duggar was sentenced to 12 and a half years in federal prison after being found guilty of possession of child pornography. Investigators testified that images obtained from the 19 Kids and Counting star — which depicted the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers — were downloaded in 2019 onto a computer at Duggar's car dealership.

Abby Lee Miller

diva celebrities gallery abby lee miller
Source: MEGA

Dance Moms alum Abby Lee Miller was was charged with trying to hide over $750,000 of her income in "secret accounts" after she had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2015. The choreographer was sentenced to one year behind bars, however, due to good behavior, she ended up serving less than 12 months.

