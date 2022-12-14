Lindsie Chrisley Includes Todd & Julie In Telling Message About 'New Beginnings' Before Respective Prison Sentences
As the Near Year is approaching, Lindsie Chrisley is thinking about the new beginnings that are coming her way following a rather troublesome past 12 months.
On Monday, December 12, Lindsie tagged her half-siblings Savannah and Chase, as well as their convicted parents, Todd and Julie, in an inspiring excerpt posted to her instagram Story.
The page titled "New Beginnings" started off with the words, "If I have learned anything this year, it's that I won't ever be ready for what life throws at me. I will never be adequately prepared."
"I won't have the right words when it counts for something," the post continued, "I won't know the right answer when fate itself is staring me down."
The passage addressed the need to accept what one cannot control and move forward into the next year knowing there is "another shot at making it all the way around the sun, and a chance to get it right this time 'round."
Though Lindsie didn't mention how she may relate to the words on the page, her family has certainly had a trying year, with Todd and Julie now paying the price behind bars for a combined 19 years.
As OK! reported, the patriarchs were found guilty in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Julie was also hit with wire fraud charges. Todd and his wife were sentenced on November 21 to 12 and seven years, respectively, with both parents having to serve 16 months of probation.
The Chrisley Knows Best stars have been leaning on their faith during this troubling time, as the "family is devastated" by Todd and Julie's sentencing.
In addition to the stress of their upcoming time behind bars, Lindsie recently admitted she was left "heartbroken" after overhearing a woman and her husband loudly talking about her parents' case.
Despite the woman directly pointing at her and saying "That's one of them," Lindsie explained on her "Coffee and Convos With Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley" podcast that she refused to give the strangers anymore ammunition by responding.
"I hang my head because I'm not going to engage like this. My parents were just sentenced the day before," the blonde reality star explained of the awkward encounter. "I finally picked my head up and said, 'If you please would save the conversation for somewhere else because I am their child. We're a real family and this is their grandchild that's sitting right there.'"