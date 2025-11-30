'Reba' Cast: A Glimpse at Your Favorites 24 Years After the Show

Article continues below advertisement

While Reba McEntire shone as the resilient titular character on Reba, the ensemble cast played a crucial role in making the show special. From Christopher Rich as Brock to Melissa Peterman as the hilarious Barbra Jean, Reba featured one of the most underrated casts on television. Notably, many of these stars appear alongside McEntire in her latest sitcom, NBC's Happy's Place, bringing a wave of nostalgia to viewers. The WB sitcom premiered on October 5, 2001, following the life of Reba Hart, a single mother navigating the challenges of her daughter's unexpected pregnancy and family drama. Despite the ups and downs, Reba managed to keep her humor intact.

Article continues below advertisement

Reba McEntire (Reba Hart)

Source: MEGA

McEntire portrayed the tenacious Reba Hart, a recently divorced mother-of-three. After Reba, McEntire continued to thrive in music, releasing successful albums such as Reba Duets (2007) and Love Somebody (2015). She guest-starred on shows like Better With You and starred in Malibu Country, although that show was canceled after one season. McEntire has since enjoyed a recurring role on Young Sheldon, starred in Big Sky and served as a coach on The Voice in seasons 24-26. Currently, she stars and produces the NBC sitcom Happy's Place, where she inherits a bar from her late father. McEntire's real-life son, Shelby, shared her journey with ex-husband Narvel Blackstock. She has been dating actor Rex Linn since 2020. She confirmed their engagement while on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys.

Article continues below advertisement

JoAnna García Swisher (Cheyenne Hart-Montgomery)

Source: MEGA

JoAnna García Swisher took on the role of Cheyenne, a character who evolves from a carefree teenager to a responsible mother and addiction counselor. Following Reba, Swisher starred in multiple television series, including Privileged and Better With You. She currently plays Maddie Townsend in Netflix's Sweet Magnolias. She also hosted the Netflix reality series The Ultimatum: Queer Love in 2023. Swisher has been married to baseball player Nick Swisher since 2010, with McEntire and Peterman serving as bridesmaids.

Article continues below advertisement

Steve Howey (Van Montgomery)

Source: MEGA

Steve Howey's character, Van Montgomery, transformed into a lovable goofball who moved in with Cheyenne after her unexpected pregnancy. Beyond Reba, Howey starred as Kevin Ball on Showtime's Shameless, a fan-favorite role for 11 seasons. More recently, he appeared in True Lies and reunited with McEntire and Peterman as a guest star on Happy's Place. Howey was married to actress Sarah Shahi from 2019 to 2021, and they share three children.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Christopher Rich (Brock Hart)

Source: MEGA

Rich played Brock, Reba's self-absorbed ex-husband. Since the show, he featured in series like Boston Legal and Desperate Housewives while working on various films. Rich suffered a massive stroke in 2018, impacting his mobility, but he shares that his Reba castmates have supported him during recovery. He made a guest appearance in Happy's Place, marking his return to television after a decade-long break.

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa Peterman (Barbra Jean Booker Hart)

Source: MEGA

Peterman portrayed the quirky Barbra Jean, who ultimately becomes one of Reba's closest friends. After Reba, she starred in Baby Daddy and reunited with McEntire on The Hammer and Happy's Place. Currently, Peterman serves as the main judge on Hallmark+'s Finding Mr. Christmas. Married to John Brady since 1999, the couple has one son.

Article continues below advertisement

Scarlett Pomers (Kyra Hart)

Source: MEGA; @scarlettpomers/Instagram