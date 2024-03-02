OK Magazine
Reba McEntire Admits Marriage to Ex-Husband Narvel Blackstock 'Was Always Business' Even When They Were 'on Vacation'

Mar. 1 2024, Published 7:39 p.m. ET

Reba McEntire opened up on her marriage to ex-husband Narvel Blackstock during her Friday, March 1, appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Blackstock is a famous producer and manager who was married to the country star from 1989 until they called it quits in 2015.

Reba McEntire and Narvel Blackstock tied the knot in 1989.

Due to the fact that they were in overlapping lines of work, the "Consider Me Gone" singer admitted their relationship was "a situation that was always business."

"I think it works for some people. They can be married or have a relationship and work together," she explained. "Our work was all the time."

Reba McEntire is the newest coach on 'The Voice.'

"Our marriage was 26 years. We started out working together in the band," she continued. "He was part of the band, and then became my manager, later on then my husband, but it was a situation that was always business — whether we were getting ready in the morning, pillow talk, whatever, but it was business."

"Even when we were on vacation to recharge the batteries, about three days into a vacation it was like, ‘You know what we can do?'" she told the 50 First Dates actress.

They divorced in 2015.

As OK! previously reported, McEntire revealed that she was entirely against their 2015 breakup when it first happened.

"The divorce was not my idea. I didn't want it in any shape, form or fashion," she candidly shared. "I just want everybody to be happy in their lives, because our lives are too short to be miserable. So, yeah, I just thought it was the best thing to take my marbles and go play somewhere else, is what Daddy used to always say."

Reba McEntire previously said getting married again would be 'up to' her boyfriend, Rex Linn.

In a separate interview, McEntire said she can "never forget" some of the things Blackstock did in their marriage, but "going on with life is what's really important."

"I think about what God wants me to do," she noted. "I focus on that. Faith is really important. It keeps me sane and it keeps me hopeful."

Despite the ups and downs of the past, McEntire has moved on.

She is currently in a relationship with Rex Linn — who she began dating in early 2020 — and even sparked marriage rumors when she was spotted wearing a massive ring on that special finger on the on Monday, December 4, taping of The Voice.

