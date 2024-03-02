Reba McEntire Admits Marriage to Ex-Husband Narvel Blackstock 'Was Always Business' Even When They Were 'on Vacation'

"Our marriage was 26 years. We started out working together in the band," she continued. "He was part of the band, and then became my manager, later on then my husband, but it was a situation that was always business — whether we were getting ready in the morning, pillow talk, whatever, but it was business."

"Even when we were on vacation to recharge the batteries, about three days into a vacation it was like, ‘You know what we can do?'" she told the 50 First Dates actress.