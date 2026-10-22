Rebecca Gayheart Broke Down in Her Closet After Learning of Eric Dane's ALS Diagnosis: 'A Punch in the Gut'

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Rebecca Gayheart recalled breaking down after learning her late husband, Eric Dane, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). "I went into my closet and closed the door," Gayheart, 55, said in an interview published on Thursday, October 22. "I was always telling him, 'You're going to be OK, we're going to figure this out.'"

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'A Punch in the Gut'

Source: MEGA Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane tied the knot in 2004.

The Jawbreaker actress called the diagnosis "a punch in the gut," adding, "It took my breath away." Gayheart and Dane married in 2004 and welcomed two daughters, Georgia, 14, and Billie, 16. The Dead Like Me actress filed for divorce in 2018 but withdrew the petition in 2025 following Dane's ALS diagnosis.

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Rebecca Gayheart Called Eric Dane's Final Days 'Exhausting and Heartbreaking'

Source: MEGA Eric Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis in April 2025.

The mother-of-two said the Grey's Anatomy actor prioritized quality time with his daughters as his disease progressed. "We tried to be present through all of our fear and frustration and uncertainty," Gayheart recalled. "It was truly an exhausting and heartbreaking experience, but it also showed us his extraordinary strength every day, and that was really wonderful for the girls and myself to witness."

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Eric Dane Died on February 19

Source: MEGA Eric Dane's death was announced by his family on February 19.

Dane died at age 53 on February 19, about a year after revealing his diagnosis. "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world," the family said in an announcement at the time. "Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always." The statement continued, "Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time."

Eric Dane Was 'Angry' About Being 'Taken' From His Daughters

Source: MEGA Eric Dane was a father to two daughters, Billie and Georgia.