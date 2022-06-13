Rebel Wilson Responds To Being Outed Over New Girlfriend, Receives A Flood Of Support From Hollywood

Last week, Rebel Wilson happily shared via a cute Instagram post that she was dating fashion designer Ramona Agruma — but it's since been revealed that publicizing their romance wasn't exactly her decision. Instead, she was prompted to do so after The Sunday Morning Herald caught wind of the relationship.

The Australian publication alerted the 42-year-old actress that they were going to publish details of their romance in just two days, so she decided to do so on her own terms.