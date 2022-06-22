OK Magazine
That's Amore! Rebel Wilson Shares Stunning Vacation Pics While Traveling With Girlfriend

Jun. 21 2022, Published 8:58 p.m. ET

A date fit for a Disney Princess! On Tuesday, June 21, actress Rebel Wilson took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of her and partner during a romantic date.

“Circled the block and eventually got a great parking spot 😜,” the actress captioned a photo of her near a red car, later following up with another image of her girlfriend, Romana Agruma, and a friend.

The sweet pictures come weeks after the star came out instagram, sharing a cute selfie of her and her partner.

Of course, people loved seeing the Pitch Perfect alum out and about. One person wrote, "Ciao ❤️❤️," while another added, "ANGELS!"

A third person added, "So happy for you love!"

Earlier this month, the blonde babe revealed that she was off the market.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove," she wrote at the time.

Naturally, fans and celebrities couldn't help but gush over her romance. One person wrote, "So happy for you!!!!! ❤️❤️," while another added, "YESSSSS!!!!! 🙌🔥❤️."

A third person gushed, "Love you 💜🌈🦄 #loveislove."

Source: mega
The Australia native, who previously dated Jacob Busch, didn't disclose that she was dating a woman until recently. However, she told People a few months prior that there was someone new in her life.

Source: mega
"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

"I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship," she continued. "There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."

