Rebel Wilson Hilariously Captures Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Celebrating Proposal Anniversary
Caught in the act! Rebel Wilson got a front row seat to Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian celebrating their proposal anniversary on Tuesday, October 18.
The actress, 42, took to her Instagram Story to show a giant heart of roses in the middle of the beach. “I was like: who’s playing classical music outside my room! Have fun love birds,” she wrote.
In the next clip, she panned to the lovebirds, who got engaged in October 2021, strolling over to the romantic spot where music was playing. "Too cute @kourtneykardash @travisbarker," she added.
The day before, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet, 43, shared a slew of snaps from their special day.
"October 17 ❤️," she wrote.
For his part, the Blink-182 rocker, 46, shared a similar post, writing, "October 17 🖤."
The couple got married in May, and the Poosh founder got candid about what their life has been like since saying "I do."
“We both feel like timing is everything and the timing was perfect and I’m grateful for everything that led me to [him],” she shared. “But we do say that. We’re like, ‘Oh, we could have had, you know, this many more years together and been doing all these things for so long.’”
“We both work a lot and so I also have a lot with the kids and I love that time,” Kardashian said. “So it’s making the most of the time when we’re together.”
The two still don't live together out of respect for their kids, but they still make their relationship work.
“We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives for the most part, and they each have their rooms,” the reality star said, adding that they only live one block away from each other.
“When the kids are at their dad’s house [Scott Disick], I stay at his house and there’s still nights when we’ll stay at each other’s houses in between,” the TV personality continued. “I get up at six in the morning and I carpool every morning, and then I go straight to his house and have matcha. He has it ready for me.