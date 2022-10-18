Rebel Wilson Hilariously Captures Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Celebrating Proposal Anniversary

Caught in the act! Rebel Wilson got a front row seat to Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian celebrating their proposal anniversary on Tuesday, October 18.

The actress, 42, took to her Instagram Story to show a giant heart of roses in the middle of the beach. “I was like: who’s playing classical music outside my room! Have fun love birds,” she wrote.

In the next clip, she panned to the lovebirds, who got engaged in October 2021, strolling over to the romantic spot where music was playing. "Too cute @kourtneykardash @travisbarker," she added.