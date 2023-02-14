Trouble In Paradise? Rebel Wilson Reveals Girlfriend’s Family 'Hasn't Been As Accepting' Of Them
Rebel Wilson is as happy as ever since coming out and debuting her romance with girlfriend Ramona Agruma last year, but unfortunately, not everyone has been so supportive.
On an episode of the Australian podcast "Life Uncut," the actress discussed their relationship and mentioned that while her own family "has been amazing," Arguma's brood "hasn't been as accepting."
"And so in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public. With her, she’s not in the public eye, it’s much harder on her," the Pitch Perfect lead, 42, explained. "It’s so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully, people will change their attitude about things."
Wilson and the fashion designer went public with their romance in June 2022 via an Instagram post, with the former captioning a selfie of them, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove."
It was then revealed that the movie star was basically forced to come out, as Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald caught wind of the romance and told her they would be writing an article about it.
It spurred Wilson to share the romance on her own terms, tweeting of the messy ordeal, "it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace."
Fortunately, the duo didn't let the drama get to them, and in November 2022, Wilson welcomed her first child via surrogate, daughter Royce Lillian.
"I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making … but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care," the bubbly blonde wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"
It's unclear if Agruma has any custody rights, but she clearly adores being a mother as well, appearing in plenty of pics with the tot.