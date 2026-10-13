CELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS Recluse Star Amanda Bynes Shows Off New Purse Designs From Her Fashion Brand After Quitting Acting: Photos Source: MEGA,@AMANDAPANDAPANDA1/INSTAGRAM Amanda Bynes shared three new bag designs with her followers. Olivia Callanan Oct. 13 2026, Published 2:44 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes remains focused on her fashion brand New York $peed, with her newest bag drop years after stepping away from the spotlight. On Monday, October 12, the former Nickelodeon star gave fans a look at the most recent launch with a close-up photo and video posted via her Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @AMANDAPANDAPANDA1/INSTAGRAM,MEGA Amanda Bynes has released multiple bag collections in recent months.

In the two-slide carousel, a clip showed two of the new bags hung up on hangers against a red velvet curtain, before a photo highlighted the third design. The first bag is a mini white mesh tote, in what Bynes calls the "ghost" colorway. The second is a black iridescent bag that she refers to as the "rave" and the third is a black-and-orange purse adorned with white lace and a small black bow, in "tiger print." "Ghost 👻 rave and tiger print bag$ available now ★ newyorkspeed.co," The Amanda Show alum captioned the post. All three options are available on her website for $218 under the condition "u buy, I choose ur colorway," meaning that customers will receive a surprise colorway after making a purchase.

Article continues below advertisement

Amanada Bynes First Announced the Bag Collection in July

Source: @AMANDAPANDAPANDA1/INSTAGRAM,MEGA At the time, Amanda Bynes shared she was 'so excited' about the bags.

As reported by OK!, Bynes first announced the business venture on July 5 in a separate Instagram post. In the clip captioned "doing a bag line", she shared, "I am so excited about my bag line that I am doing new york $peed. I am so excited about the whole production of it. We are adding decals; we are using fabrics. It's a whole vibe." "So excited I will post more about it, of course. Take care," she added before finishing the video.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes Quit Acting in 2010

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes confessed she did not like her performance in the 2010 rom-com 'Easy A.'

In recent months, Bynes has been making her own kind of comeback after quitting acting following her role in 2010's Easy A. She later revealed she "couldn't stand her appearance" in the rom-com inspired by Nathaniel Hawthorne's classic novel The Scarlet Letter, which played a role in her exiting the industry. "I didn't like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it," she confessed in a 2018 interview. "I was high on marijuana when I saw that, but for some reason it really started to affect me," the What I Like About You actress added. "I don't know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things."

Amanda Bynes Suffered From Drug Abuse

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes struggled with her mental health and drug abuse.