Reese Witherspoon Reportedly Hopes To Bring Blake Shelton Aboard Her New Singing Competition Show After He Departs 'The Voice'
Is there anything Reese Witherspoon can't do? Since the star has conquered the world of TV, movies and fashion, she decided to step into the music industry by helping produce Apple TV's new singing competition series, My Kind of Country, which premieres on Friday, March 24.
While the actress is working alongside the likes of country superstars Kacey Musgraves and Mickey Guyton, an insider claimed she has one other pal in mind to help make the show a success: Blake Shelton!
It would be perfect timing for the Barmageddon cohost since this year will be his final stint on The Voice, a gig he's held since 2011.
According to the source, Witherspoon has already gouged his interest, with Shelton allegedly telling her he would be "happy to go on it to help her out," shared Radar.
Now that the Big Little Lies alum has an ace up her sleeve, she's putting all of her effort into making the show the biggest singing competition on TV, and she's also determined to ensure the winner has a career like American Idol champs Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson.
"The Voice has gotten great ratings over 22 seasons, but the one thing the show has not done is have a winner go on to have a big singing career," explained the source. "Reese is confident with her team, they're going to find a superstar — and her show is going to be must-watch TV!"
Witherspoon is busier than ever these days, as she's in the midst of filming Season 3 of The Morning Show and helping put together Legally Blonde 3.
Plus, she and costar Ashton Kutcher have been making the press rounds for their Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine, which debuts on Friday, February 10. However, despite their characters' chemistry, fans couldn't help but poke fun at their awkward demeanor on the red carpet event earlier this month.
In fact, even the dad-of-two's wife, Mila Kunis, called them out for the weird pictures, but the Hollywood hunk later explained he was just trying to avoid romance rumors.
"Here’s the thing: If I put my arm around her and was, like, all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her — the rumor would be that I’m having an affair with he," he shared in an interview. "If I stand next to her, I put my hands in my pockets so there’s no chance that, like, that could be the rumor — the rumor is we don’t like each other. Reese and I are really good friends. We’re really close. I don’t have to defend that."