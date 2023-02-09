Reese Witherspoon Reportedly Hopes To Bring Blake Shelton Aboard Her New Singing Competition Show After He Departs 'The Voice'

It would be perfect timing for the Barmageddon cohost since this year will be his final stint on The Voice, a gig he's held since 2011.

According to the source, Witherspoon has already gouged his interest, with Shelton allegedly telling her he would be "happy to go on it to help her out," shared Radar.

Now that the Big Little Lies alum has an ace up her sleeve, she's putting all of her effort into making the show the biggest singing competition on TV, and she's also determined to ensure the winner has a career like American Idol champs Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson.