Reese Witherspoon Jokes Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Kids Are Still 'Cute' After 'Awkward' Viral Red Carpet Photos
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher reminisced on the joys of late night phone conversations — opposed to the texting-heavy generation of today — while promoting their upcoming romantic comedy, Your Place or Mine.
"Remember that thing where you'd fall asleep on the phone?" the No Strings Attached actor asked. "I imagine my kids are going to have relationships with people that are mostly text for a while. Whereas I'm like, just call me!"
"There's a point when you need to get off texts," Witherspoon — who shares Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, with Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee, 10, with husband Jim Toth — added. "I talk to my kids who are older about the power of picking up the phone. Having that direct communication can sometimes get right to the point. But you know, kids that age don't like you to call them. They're like, 'Ugh, it's my mom.'"
"My kids are still very excited about phone calls," Kutcher replied. He shares daughter Wyatt, 8 and son Dimitri, 6, with wife Mila Kunis.
"Yeah, that's because they're little and cute!" Witherspoon playfully quipped back.
This comes days after Witherspoon and Kutcher went viral for being accused of looking "so awkward" on the red carpet at the Thursday, February 2, premiere of their new flick.
"My wife called me. She texted me and Reese together. She’s like, ‘Guys, you gotta, like, act like you like each other.’ And I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’" Kutcher explained earlier this week on the "Chick in the Office" podcast. "If I put my arm around her and was, like, all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her — the rumor would be that I’m having an affair with her."
Kutcher and Witherspoon spoke with People on how their children feel about phone calls.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!