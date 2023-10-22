Jennifer Garner Praises Pal Reese Witherspoon for Being There for Her During a 'Very Public, Very Hard Moment in My Life'
Jennifer Garner gushed about her close friend Reese Witherspoon!
While the duo was on a panel at Hello Sunshine's Inaugural Shine On Event in L.A. on Saturday, October 22, the mother-of-three described how the Big Little Lies was with her through all the ups and downs.
“I think back to being pregnant. This one [Witherspoon] was sitting next to me,” Garner recalled. “I think back to going through a very public, very hard moment in my life. She was right there and the way I needed to get through it was dance cardio."
Garner continued to discuss how the pals would bond through her unique coping mechanism.
"And I danced cardio-d so hard, we broke her foot, but she kept going!” she added. “It was like, okay, we worked out at seven on vacation, we're going to work out again at two. She was like, ‘I'm going to be there. I'm going to be there.'"
Garner also praised Witherspoon for her support with her three kids, Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 11, whom she shares with ex Ben Affleck.
“She'll also look at you and say, ‘Okay, you need to be finding a preschool. This kid is two and a half and they need to start next month. You actually have to get on this,’” the 13 Going on 30 star said.
Although Garner did not specify what was happening in her life during the difficult time, the actress has had her fair share of drama over the years.
She was seemingly alluding to the end of her and the Good Will Hunting alum’s marriage. Affleck has previously admitted to his substance abuse issues that affected his relationship with Garner.
The pair went through their messy divorce after announcing their separation in 2015. Despite the breakup, Garner and Affleck have since mended their relationship, so much so, that it has allegedly affected the actor’s romance with new wife Jennifer Lopez.
- Jennifer Garner Calls Parenting 'a Gift' Despite Rocky Relationship With Ex Ben Affleck and New Wife Jennifer Lopez
- Jennifer Garner Shakes Her Hips & Shows Off Ripped Abs During Workout as Jennifer Lopez Feud Rumors Mount
- Ben Affleck 'To Play Referee' As Jennifer Lopez & Jennifer Garner's Feud Heats Up, Source Claims: 'It's Just A Matter Of Time'
“Ben’s reliance on Jen as a confidante may have crossed the line,” an insider spilled.
“He’s made some shocking confessions to her about J. Lo’s temper and the ugly texts she sends him, which he shouldn’t have done. He admitted that her notorious diva attitude can be very hard to handle,” the source added.
Garner, who previously stated Affleck was “the love of my life” after their divorce, “really does want to like J. Lo, for the kids’ sake. Ben is making that difficult, though,” the insider claimed. “His latest gripes changed her perspective.”
Meanwhile, Affleck has apparently been trying to assure Lopez of how much he loves her.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Ben has insisted to J. Lo that she’s the only woman for him and that he just cares for Jen because of the children and what they’ve been through,” the source noted, before adding, “But that didn’t do much to relieve J. Lo’s concerns. She’s insisting that Ben make her his No. 1 priority again — not Jen.”
People reported on Garner's comments.