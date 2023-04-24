Ant Anstead Gushes Over Girlfriend Renée Zellweger In Anniversary Tribute: '2 Years Of Magic' — See Photos!
Ant Anstead is celebrating two years of bliss with Renée Zellweger!
The Celebrity Joyride: IOU host took to Instagram on Sunday, April 23, to publicly gush over the Oscar winner for their second anniversary.
"Two years of magic 💫💫x," Anstead wrote beside a clip of photos of the pair holding hands while walking in nature, cuddling up on the couch and sharing multiple kisses.
The duo's romance was the Wheeler Dealers star's first after his divorce from Christina Hall — with whom he shares son Hudson, 3 — in September 2020.
"Someone was throwing some sparkle dust over them," an insider dished of Anstead and Zellweger's relationship, which began after the Judy actress stared on an episode of the television personality's show. "Renée never thought she'd find love again, but then she found Ant and it really saved her life. He's opened another world for Renée."
"She and Ant love doing simple things," the source explained of their happy home life taking care of Anstead's little boy and residing in his Laguna Beach mansion.
The pair's calm and content dynamic stands in stark contrast to his former partnership with the Flip or Flop star, who he recently settled a tumultuous custody battle with. Last year, Anstead — who also has Amelie, 18, and Archie, 16 with ex-wife wife Louise Storey — filed for full custody of their son, alleging Hall was putting him in danger by posting him in paid social media posts.
"The risks for a child working on a television production set (even if that ‘set’ is Christina’s home) are innumerable and well documented," he alleged in court documents. "Kids involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth."
The blonde beauty, who also shares Taylor and Brayden with ex Tarek El Moussa, immediately responded to his claims.
"I have never exploited our son Hudson. He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than 5 minutes to film," Hall clapped back via Instagram. "I have all the footage and they were all fun activities that he enjoyed doing, such as playing with toys or making cookies."
A judge later ruled that the former couple will continue to have "joint legal and joint physical custody” as originally agreed in June 2021.