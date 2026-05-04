Politics 'What a Joke': 'Repulsive' Donald Trump Jr. Faces Backlash for Bragging About Having a 'Sleepover' at The White House With Daddy Donald Source: MEGA 'Gross' Donald Trump Jr. was torched on social media about who owns the White House after his post about a 'sleepover' at dad's house. Lesley Abravanel May 4 2026, Published 1:52 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Donald Trump Jr. faced brutal backlash on social media after calling his visit to the White House a "sleepover at dad's house.” On Monday, May 4, he posted a video to X showing himself exiting Marine One with his luggage on Sunday, May 3. In the caption, he wrote: "Sleepover at dad's house. It never isn't surreal to be able to witness this incredible slice of Americana. Just an absolute honor."

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Sleepover at dad’s house🤣 It never isn’t surreal to be able to witness this incredible slice of Americana. Just an absolute honor. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zVHTwhgukw — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 4, 2026 Source: @DonaldJTrumpJr/X Many users mocked the president's son.

Users online quickly called out his "repulsive" framing of the stay, with many commenters snapping, "What a joke," before immediately reminding him that the White House belongs to the American public. They pointed out that it is "the people's house" rather than his father's personal property or a standard family home. “That’s our house, not your dad’s,” noted one popular anti-Trump X account Real Housewife of Michigan.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. said he was having a 'sleepover' at the White House.

Republicans Against Trump agreed, posting, “This isn’t your dad’s house. It belongs to the American people.” Anti-Trump influencer JoJo From Jerz quipped, “He’s never liked you, and he didn’t want to name you after himself in case you turned out to be a loser. Alas. Another noted how frail the POTUS looked, saying, "Dad looks senile.”

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Source: MEGA Others mocked the use of the word 'sleepover' for a grown man visiting his father.

“Are you carrying a mobile oxygen machine?” wondered another of the bag the president’s son was toting across the White House lawn. Others mocked the use of the word "sleepover" for a grown man visiting his father, calling the content a staged attempt at social media fame. “You're having a sleepover with the dude from the Epstein files? Gross,” teased another. “Aww, dude, that’s so cute. It’s like the times that your daddy had sleepovers at Epstein’s house!” ribbed another, along with a meme of assorted visits the POTUS had with the dead child abuser.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. is engaged to Bettina Anderson.

Researcher Peter Girnus noted, “A 48-year-old man describing his stay at the seat of American executive power as a 'sleepover at dad's house' is the most accidentally honest description of how this dynasty actually works. No notes. Keep posting.” “Will you be storming the Capitol next?” wondered another in a snark reference to the January 6 insurrection. "Wild how disappointing you both became. I was OG MAGA. There was so much hope, and then you both just took a massive s--- on the America First base. It’s almost comical how you all f------ us over," snapped a former supporter. This social media roasting follows a string of recent headlines involving the president's eldest son and the White House. Just a week prior, reports surfaced alleging that his father had "shut down" the idea of hosting his son's upcoming wedding to fiancée Bettina Anderson at the executive mansion. Sources claimed the image-conscious president did not feel the event would properly elevate the Trump brand.

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